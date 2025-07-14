Clipse Is Sharing Revenue With Reactors & Content Creators Covering Their Album

It's unclear whether or not this Clipse strategy is applying across the board to many creators or only to a select few.

Whether you hate it or love it, Let God Sort Em Out is at the forefront of hip-hop discussion these days, and Clipse are sharing that excitement with fans. Specifically, content creator and reporter Victor Baez took to Twitter to reveal that the duo and Roc Nation did not demonetize his reaction for copyright. Rather, they are sharing the revenue between the creators and the rights holders.

"Clipse looking out for the reaction community, the only album this weekend to not demonetize me, theyre actually sharing revenue," Baez wrote. He compared the Virginia duo's strategy to Travis Scott's JACKBOYS 2 (which has its own beef-heavy context) and also to Justin Bieber's SWAG. The teams behind those releases demonetized Victor Baez's reactions to them.

Of course, this doesn't confirm that Clipse are doing this for every single reaction out there, or that this revenue sharing will last forever. So take this with a grain of salt, but seeing this example in isolation is heartening for content creators. In any case, this album rollout is giving everyone in the space a little bit to eat.

Justin Bieber & Clipse

You may recall that a similar narrative about this emerged for the Kendrick Lamar diss tracks against Drake last year. In that case, the revenue sharing eventually went away, and this is far too broad of a concept to apply universally to every single one.

However, speaking of Justin Bieber, Clipse might've caught shade. The Canadian superstar recently reposted an Instagram Story praising his new album, but shading the hip-hop legends. Still, he deleted this shortly after, so these were probably some unintentional shots.

Nevertheless, a lot of discourse around Let God Sort Em Out focused on all the beef narratives, sales conversations, and old head bias. Despite some of the hate towards it, most fans are just focusing on the music and nothing else, only addressing whether or not they like it.

Many of those are the reactors and content creators who are hopefully benefitting from this strategy. We'll see whether or not this lasts and in what other ways Clipse will give back to fans.

