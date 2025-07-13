Clipse & Nas Deliver An Instant Classic With "Let God Sort Em Out/Chandeliers"

Nas is on the new Clipse album, "Let God Sort Em Out," and as you can imagine, he delivers a dope verse that has fans in awe.

If one thing is certain, it is that Pusha T and Malice will always be the perfect pair. They work off of each so well that sometimes, you feel as though they share the same brain. Ultimately, this album is a best of the year contender, and we can't wait to see how it ages.

This is yet another impeccable verse in Nas' late career resurgence. Overall, the verse, and the album as a whole, are proof that the veterans are carrying hip-hop right now. The chemistry here just makes sense, and the lavish production takes things up a notch.

On Friday, Let God Sort Em Out was released in all of its glory and as you can imagine, it is a massive success. There are some major features on here. Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator are some of the standouts. However, no one can forget about the legendary Nas , who gets a feature at the end of the album's title track.

Back in 2024, Clipse revealed that they would be dropping a comeback album after 15 years. Overall, this had fans extremely excited, and for very good reason. At the end of the day, they are legends with multiple classic albums. Furthermore, it had been a while since we heard Malice rap. Meanwhile, Push has been dropping classics on his own.

