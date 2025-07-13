Clipse & Nas Deliver An Instant Classic With "Let God Sort Em Out/Chandeliers"

Back in 2024, Clipse revealed that they would be dropping a comeback album after 15 years. Overall, this had fans extremely excited, and for very good reason. At the end of the day, they are legends with multiple classic albums. Furthermore, it had been a while since we heard Malice rap. Meanwhile, Push has been dropping classics on his own.
On Friday, Let God Sort Em Out was released in all of its glory and as you can imagine, it is a massive success. There are some major features on here. Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator are some of the standouts. However, no one can forget about the legendary Nas, who gets a feature at the end of the album's title track.
This is yet another impeccable verse in Nas' late career resurgence. Overall, the verse, and the album as a whole, are proof that the veterans are carrying hip-hop right now. The chemistry here just makes sense, and the lavish production takes things up a notch.
If one thing is certain, it is that Pusha T and Malice will always be the perfect pair. They work off of each so well that sometimes, you feel as though they share the same brain. Ultimately, this album is a best of the year contender, and we can't wait to see how it ages.
Clipse & Nas - "Let God Sort Em Out/Chandeliers"
Quotable Lyrics:
Single-handedly boosted rap to its truest place
Fuck speaking candidly, I alone did rejuvenate
Hip-hop into its newest place
Made it cool for Grammy nominated LP's from previous generation MC's
And that rings loud and reverberates