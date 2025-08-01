Clipse Tease "Culturally Inappropriate" Release Next Monday

Clipse already took over hip-hop discourse with their new album Let God Sort Em Out, but they're not done for the year. In collaboration with Roc Nation, they took to their Instagram page to tease a new release for next Monday, August 4.

The video is simple: text reads "Culturally Inappropriate," a voice – familiar to those who have heard the album – says "This is culturally inappropriate," and the duo's logo and the release date appears while the "Ace Trumpets" instrumental plays in the background. Another logo also shows up, that of the lifestyle clothing brand Paper Planes. They collaborated on the IG post along with the Roc and the agency's distribution page.

As such, we really have no idea what this team has in store. The Paper Planes connect suggests this will just be some new merch or another type of product. But many fans hope this means new music is on the way. Then again, no firm details concerning this announcement fully point to that conclusion, so take it with a grain of salt. Just dream like the rest of us.

Clipse "P.O.V."

Still, we have plenty of content from Pusha T and Malice this year already. Clipse's comeback album even got some of its collaborators nervous. Tyler, The Creator recently recalled the process of crafting his "P.O.V." feature on Ebro In The Morning.

"It took me about 79, 100 times to do it, and I almost texted Pusha, 'I don't think this is gonna work,'" he remarked. "I'm gonna tell you one thing, and this is not to sound f***ing awesome, bro, I really do not be getting nervous. I go headfirst with sh*t. F**k it, we'll improv, whatever. It's been a few times. I for sure got nervous. And n***a, trying to nail that verse with, like, two of my Mount Rushmores, produced by my Mount Rushmore, was like, 'I can't f**k this up for me. This isn't even about what folks gonna say. I can't f**k this up for me.'"