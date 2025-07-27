Clipse Perform "Chains & Whips" At Hot 97 & Denim Tears Summer Block Party In NYC

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: (L-R) Pusha T and Malice of Clipse perform onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Clipse pulled up to the Denim Tears & Hot 97 Summer Block Party and performed some tracks from their comeback album for the New York crowd.

Hot 97 and clothing brand Denim Tears teamed up for a block party in the SoHo area of Manhattan on July 26. The block party, hosted by Funkmaster Flex and others, appeared to be a success. The turnout appeared to be sizable. All proceeds went to the Green Campaign, an initiative designed to redirect at-risk youth from street life or other harmful roads. One of the acts to make a surprise appearance was Clipse, who performed some tracks from their new album.

In a pair of videos from Complex, Pusha T and Malice can be seen rapping their verses on "Chains & Whips," a standout from Let God Sort Em Out. Of course, Kendrick Lamar did not make a cameo, as he's on a tour of his own. However, Clipse more than held it down by themselves.

The performance at the block party is the latest in what has turned into a months-long rollout for Clipse's long-awaited comeback album, which has extended beyond the album's release date. The duo performed at the ESPYs on July 16, and on The Tonight Show the previous night.

At the ESPYs, they performed "Ace Trumpets" and "Grindin'." On Fallon, Clipse delivered an emotional performance of "The Birds Don't Sing," dedicated to their late parents.

Clipse "Chains & Whips"

Of course, the performances will not stop at the block party. Clipse have already announced a fall tour. Due to demand, the group added additional overseas dates and a second show at Terminal 5 in New York City. The tour begins in August. The North American leg runs through September. The European leg takes place closer to the end of the year, running through some time in November (the exact date is not yet clear).

Clipse's comeback has been more successful than even the most optimistic hip-hop fan could have predicted. Hopefully, it does not take another 16 years for them to follow up Let God Sort Em Out, which is among the best hip-hop releases of 2025.

