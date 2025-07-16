Clipse Perform Emotional Rendition Of "The Birds Don't Sing" On "The Tonight Show"

Clipse dropped their first album as a duo since 2009 on July 11. Let God Sort Em Out has been one of the most acclaimed hip-hop releases of the year and a welcome addition to their discography after sixteen years without an album together.

The duo have been doing the media rounds for the last couple of months to build anticipation for their comeback, and now their run has extended into the world of late-night television. Pusha T and Malice appeared on the July 15 edition of The Tonight Show. Instead of playing one of the higher-energy cuts from the album, they opted for "The Birds Don't Sing," the emotionally gripping opening track about the passing of their parents.

During the performance, the duo spotlighted their parents, with family photos from different chapters of their lives displayed on the screen behind them as they performed. John Legend sings the hook on the original track, but was unavailable. A female vocalist took his place on the night.

Clipse - "The Birds Don't Sing"

Jimmy Fallon is no stranger to hosting hip-hop acts on his show. The Roots are his in-house band, but Griselda, Kanye West, Drake, and several others have also come through to grace the stage. Clipse appearing on The Tonight Show is a big deal, especially as it continues to be among the best performing late-night shows on the air.