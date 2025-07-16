Clipse Perform Emotional Rendition Of "The Birds Don't Sing" On "The Tonight Show"

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 01: Pusha T and No Malice of Clipse perform during Roots Picnic 2025 at The Mann at Fairmount Park on June 01, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)
Clipse performed on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," delivering an emotional tribute to their parents.

Clipse dropped their first album as a duo since 2009 on July 11. Let God Sort Em Out has been one of the most acclaimed hip-hop releases of the year and a welcome addition to their discography after sixteen years without an album together.

The duo have been doing the media rounds for the last couple of months to build anticipation for their comeback, and now their run has extended into the world of late-night television. Pusha T and Malice appeared on the July 15 edition of The Tonight Show. Instead of playing one of the higher-energy cuts from the album, they opted for "The Birds Don't Sing," the emotionally gripping opening track about the passing of their parents.

During the performance, the duo spotlighted their parents, with family photos from different chapters of their lives displayed on the screen behind them as they performed. John Legend sings the hook on the original track, but was unavailable. A female vocalist took his place on the night.

Clipse - "The Birds Don't Sing"

Jimmy Fallon is no stranger to hosting hip-hop acts on his show. The Roots are his in-house band, but Griselda, Kanye West, Drake, and several others have also come through to grace the stage. Clipse appearing on The Tonight Show is a big deal, especially as it continues to be among the best performing late-night shows on the air.

Clipse also took their talents to the NPR Tiny Desk ahead of Let God Sort Em Out's release. They will be going on tour through much of the summer and fall, beginning in August. They recently added more European dates to their run, extending it to mid-November. You can watch their performance on Fallon in the video above.

