Clipse Enlist Tyler The Creator For Animatronic-Filled “P.O.V.” Music Video

Clipse Tyler The Creator "P.O.V." Video Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) No Malice and Pusha T of Clipse attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 18, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)
Today, Clipse dropped yet another "Let God Sort Em Out" visual, directed by Cole Bennett and featuring Tyler The Creator.

Clipse are finishing the year off strong thanks to the success of Let God Sort Em Out, their first album together in over 15 years. The project has been nominated for two awards at the 68th annual Grammys, Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album. It's also brought about various music videos, with the latest arriving today (December 10). They tapped Tyler The Creator for their Cole Bennett-directed "P.O.V." visual, which shows the trio spitting bars in a ballroom alongside a group of animatronics.

Tyler has been open about how big of an honor it was to collaborate with Clipse. Earlier this year, he even told Zane Lowe that it was one of the best moments of his life.

"Just pressing play and hearing your voice on a Clipse album. I don’t think folks know the weight that sh*t really got. I got Grammys, I got whips, I done did it all. That might be top eight moments of my life,” he explained at the time. "So thank you to Pusha, Malice, [Pharrell]. For real, love y’all down.”

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out Features

Before that, he revealed in an interview with Hot 97 that it took him several time to get things right. According to him, he felt some serious pressure to deliver. As a result, he took his time writing and perfecting his verse.

“It’s been a few times I’ve gotten nervous and trying to nail that verse with two of my Mount Rushmores, produced by Mount Rushmore, was like I can’t f*ck this up for me,” he recalled. "It took me so long to write that and just trying to perfect it … Was really in that b*tch sweating. That n***a Pusha sent me that before I went on tour, probably in April and I ain’t get him that sh*t until end of May, early June.”

In addition to Tyler The Creator, Let God Sort Em Out features the likes of Kendrick Lamar, John Legend, Stove God Cooks, Nas, and more.

