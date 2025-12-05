Clipse Hilariously Refuse To Acknowledge Other Rap Songs From This Year

Clipse gave fans a rare online appearance this week when they returned to r/hiphopheads for a special AMA, thanking listeners for supporting their latest album and for showing up to their first Reddit Q&A back in July. “Pusha and Malice of the Clipse here… thank you for all the support this year,” they wrote. “We’ll be back for another one tomorrow on Wednesday, December 3rd.” The announcement quickly spread across the subreddit, and fans came prepared with questions.

The most talked-about moment came when a user asked the duo to name their favorite rap song released this year. Furthermore, there was a one rule condition. They couldn’t choose anything from their own catalog. Pusha T answered seriously, picking “Chains N Whips.” But Malice gave a response that instantly went viral. He simply wrote: “Other rap songs came out????????”

The deadpan answer, filled with question marks, read almost like a joke about how locked-in Clipse has been on their own work. And rightfully so. After all, the group has been nominated for Best Rap Album for the 2026 Grammys and is in great company.

Clipse Respond To Fans On Reddit

The AMA included other standout moments. One fan asked Pusha, “You’ve always said you’re Top 5. Who are the other three after Malice and you?” The duo posted a video reply naming Jay-Z and Nas, placing themselves in elite company. The answer didn’t feel like bragging. More like a confident statement from two rappers who’ve spent decades earning respect.