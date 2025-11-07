Clipse Deny Dissing Kanye West, Travis Scott, And Others For Sheer Clout

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 318 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Clipse Deny Dissing Kanye West Travis Scott For Clout Hip Hop News
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Malice and Pusha T of Clipse attend Pepsi Philly Eats Fest celebrating local restaurants on October 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Pepsi)
Pusha T and Malice spoke about Kanye West, Travis Scott, Drake, and more during their Clipse comeback, addressing years of tension.

Pusha T and Malice have such a long hip-hop history as Clipse that pretty much anything they say in interviews is predictably compelling and insightful. But pair that up with disses towards Kanye West, Travis Scott, and more, and you have a hotly-discussed rollout for their Let God Sort Em Out comeback that rubbed some fans the wrong way.

During a recent interview with GQ, the Thornton brothers addressed criticisms that these shady digs were more of a marketing tactic for the album rather than legitimate grievances. But they think this is an obvious interpretation that doesn't invalidate their earnest responses.

"Yeah, but look who’s saying that, though," Malice argued. "Because on the other end of that spectrum, there are people who really see clearly that Pusha don’t lean on that kind of stuff. And look how long he sat on what has been going on. But that’s what they do on the other side. So they think that we play that over here, but nah, we don’t. And we don’t snitch and we don’t tell."

"You can’t let the journalism be a main focus of the rollout and you tiptoe around s**t," Pusha T added. "I wasn’t going to come in and give you scenarios, and be tiptoeing around the stories. I’ll take the criticism, it’s fine. But never call me a liar. Because I never lie. I never lie. Let me tell you something: I think lying’s for b***hes. If you lie about s**t, that’s because you’re scared of something, and I’m not scared of anything or anybody. So what I say is what I say."

Read More: Malice Explains Why He Reverted His Stage Name Change For Clipse Reunion

Clipse Grammys Nominations

For those unaware, Pusha T's beef with Kanye West stems from years of conflicting loyalties concerning Drake (who also caught strays in the LGSEO rollout), Ye's controversies, business fallouts, and probably more. After years of collaboration, it seems like they won't reconcile again.

As for Pusha T's feud with Travis Scott, this is also a Drizzy loyalty debacle around fake friendship and throwing Pharrell under the bus. All the while, Malice stood firmly behind his brother against whoever else needed sorting out.

Elsewhere, Clipse secured various Grammys nominations this year. These include Album Of The Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Clipse & More Nominated For 2026 Rap Grammys

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
News Marijuana Man 1354
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 23.1K
HNHH News Kevin Gates Condones Murder Of Baton Rouge Police Officers 31.7K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 2.5K
Comments 0