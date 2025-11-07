Clipse Deny Dissing Kanye West, Travis Scott, And Others For Sheer Clout

Pusha T and Malice have such a long hip-hop history as Clipse that pretty much anything they say in interviews is predictably compelling and insightful. But pair that up with disses towards Kanye West, Travis Scott, and more, and you have a hotly-discussed rollout for their Let God Sort Em Out comeback that rubbed some fans the wrong way.

During a recent interview with GQ, the Thornton brothers addressed criticisms that these shady digs were more of a marketing tactic for the album rather than legitimate grievances. But they think this is an obvious interpretation that doesn't invalidate their earnest responses.

"Yeah, but look who’s saying that, though," Malice argued. "Because on the other end of that spectrum, there are people who really see clearly that Pusha don’t lean on that kind of stuff. And look how long he sat on what has been going on. But that’s what they do on the other side. So they think that we play that over here, but nah, we don’t. And we don’t snitch and we don’t tell."

"You can’t let the journalism be a main focus of the rollout and you tiptoe around s**t," Pusha T added. "I wasn’t going to come in and give you scenarios, and be tiptoeing around the stories. I’ll take the criticism, it’s fine. But never call me a liar. Because I never lie. I never lie. Let me tell you something: I think lying’s for b***hes. If you lie about s**t, that’s because you’re scared of something, and I’m not scared of anything or anybody. So what I say is what I say."

For those unaware, Pusha T's beef with Kanye West stems from years of conflicting loyalties concerning Drake (who also caught strays in the LGSEO rollout), Ye's controversies, business fallouts, and probably more. After years of collaboration, it seems like they won't reconcile again.

As for Pusha T's feud with Travis Scott, this is also a Drizzy loyalty debacle around fake friendship and throwing Pharrell under the bus. All the while, Malice stood firmly behind his brother against whoever else needed sorting out.