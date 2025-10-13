Malice Explains Why He Reverted His Stage Name Change For Clipse Reunion

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 153 Views
Malice Stage Name Change Clipse Reunion Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Malice of The Clipse Signs Copies Of Their New Album at Legacy Records on July 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)
Malice changed his name to No Malice in 2012 on a spiritual journey, but his Clipse reunion with his brother Pusha T needed more fire.

Clipse recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about their incredible year with Let God Sort Em Out and how it felt for brothers Pusha T and Malice to reunite. This interview also addressed one of the most simple but interesting questions around this whole rollout: what happened to No Malice?

For those unaware, Gene Thornton changed his stage name to No Malice three years after the duo's Til The Casket Drops album amid a spiritual journey. But when they came back with LGSEO, he went back to the OG stage name, and he explained this dynamic.

"Since inception, it was Malice, and the theme behind it was I was just attacking these verses maliciously," the Infinite collaborator expressed. He also confirmed that his two solo albums were under No Malice.

"That’s what the whole name was about," Malice continued. "With my convictions and with my heart change over time, I just wanted to show that there was nothing malicious about me as far as bringing harm or ill will about anything. But when my brother and I decided to come back together into the group, I felt like we owed it to ourselves and to the fans to stick with the initial branding. I never wanted to try to do Clipse with a little tweak or a little change. Clipse will always remain Clipse. It’s who we are when we come together and it’s who the fans know it to be, and I wouldn’t want to have that any other way."

Read More: Pusha T Surprised By Clipse's "So Be It" Newfound Success On Radio

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artists The Clipse and Justin Timberlake during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I really think you’re the first person we’ve talked to who really want to clarify that," he told THR's Kyle Eustice. "I’ve spoken on it, but you’re making it a staple, so I appreciate that."

In a separate Billboard interview, Pusha T spoke on what their album represents as far as hip-hop's age ceiling. "Looking at just competing in music, I’ve never felt like it was a young man’s sport," he reflected. "I always felt like it was a competitor’s sport. As long as you’re competing and you’re living through the times, you should be in it. You have to be in it. You can’t passively be in it."

Read More: Clipse Pay Emotional Visual Tribute To Their Parents With "The Birds Don't Sing" Music Video

