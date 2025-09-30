Clipse head back home to their childhood home in Virginia Beach for their music video of "The Birds Don't Sing."

It speaks to their deep love for their folks, who sounded like hard-working and loving people. Clipse have never been known to write songs so personal, but it was executed to perfection. Bars like, "Your car was in the driveway, I knew you were home / By the third knock, a chill ran through my bones / The way you missed Mama, I guess I should've known / Chivalry ain't dead, you ain't let her go alone," still hit hard.

That would be "The Birds Don't Sing" which features John Legend and choir group Voices of Fire. It hit home with a lot of listeners for its earnest and emotional songwriting about their late parents. They passed away just several months apart from one another, with their mom in November 2021 and their father in March 2022.

The year that Clipse are having in 2025 will go down as one to remember for many years to come. After over a 15-year hiatus, the Virginia duo reunited for an instant classic in Let God Sort Em Out. Despite Malice and Pusha T both being acclaimed MCs, you could argue that such a long break would hamper the product.

