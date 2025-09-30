The year that Clipse are having in 2025 will go down as one to remember for many years to come. After over a 15-year hiatus, the Virginia duo reunited for an instant classic in Let God Sort Em Out. Despite Malice and Pusha T both being acclaimed MCs, you could argue that such a long break would hamper the product.
But they didn't miss a beat once on the 13-song set, creating the ultimate comeback album. Of course, fans love the bangers such as "So Be It," "Chains & Whips," and "Ace Trumpets." But the duo surprised and touched the hearts of many with the opening track.
That would be "The Birds Don't Sing" which features John Legend and choir group Voices of Fire. It hit home with a lot of listeners for its earnest and emotional songwriting about their late parents. They passed away just several months apart from one another, with their mom in November 2021 and their father in March 2022.
It speaks to their deep love for their folks, who sounded like hard-working and loving people. Clipse have never been known to write songs so personal, but it was executed to perfection. Bars like, "Your car was in the driveway, I knew you were home / By the third knock, a chill ran through my bones / The way you missed Mama, I guess I should've known / Chivalry ain't dead, you ain't let her go alone," still hit hard.
Clipse Vatican Performance
Now, Clipse has decided to release a music video to match this love letter to their folks. It's out now and can be found above. In the five-minute visual, they perform their verses back inside their childhood home in Virginia Beach.
We also see some profound imagery that resembles the strength and connectedness their family has despite losing them. The very first shot shows this as Pusha T's son Nigel places flowers at the grave of his grandparents.
If the song didn't make you tear up, the music alongside this visual will.
It arrives not too long after Clipse performed the track at The Vatican, the first rappers to ever grace the stage there.