The Birds Don’t Sing
Music
Clipse Watch A Touching 2002 Video Of Late Parents While Discussing “The Birds Don’t Sing” With Ari Melber
Clipse’s Pusha T is one of Ari Melber’s favorite rappers. He has quoted lyrics from King Push on live broadcasts for years.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
4 hrs ago
231 Views