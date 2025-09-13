Clipse honors their parents on their biggest stage ever with the orchestra-backed performance of “The Birds Don’t Sing” at The Vatican. It was announced last month that the duo would be the first rap act ever to perform at the Holy See.

Pusha T and his brother No Malice, dressed in matching black suits, walked onto the stage and delivered a signature performance. They rapped about their mother and father on the Disney+ presented broadcast. Award-winning singer John Legend and the Voices of Free orchestra accompanied Clipse.

Fans flooded social media with joy as the brothers and Legend performed in Rome. The comments ranged from Grammy talk to acknowledgement of the lead-up to their latest album.

“They're having an incredible year,” an X user tweeted on Saturday. Another commented, “Never thought I’d see Pusha T performing with the Disney logo in the corner.”

Clipse At The Vatican

Clipse’s “The Birds Don’t Sing” serves as both an artistic statement and a deeply personal reckoning. The Virginia rap duo frames the song as a tribute to their late parents. Pusha voices guilt over not being present in his mother’s final moments, while Malice recalls the last memory of his father.

The track, blending gospel-inspired rap with unflinching storytelling, anchors their reunion album with raw, vulnerable honesty. Its title, chosen by Malice and nodding to Maya Angelou’s I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, conveys grief beneath life’s fleeting beauty. John Legend’s soulful chorus underscores that theme.

The project intersects with another rich musical tradition: the Vatican. For centuries, the Holy See has embraced music as a vehicle for reflection and celebration, from its famed Sistine Chapel Choir—established in the 15th century—to compositions by Renaissance masters such as Josquin des Prez and later Alessandro Scarlatti.