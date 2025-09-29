Pusha T is taking a moment to appreciate an unlikely milestone for Clipse. On September 27, the Virginia rapper reacted to news that the duo’s latest single, “So Be It,” entered the Top 10 on the U.S. Urban Radio (Mediabase) rolling chart.

“Hmmmm. radio chart? That’s different, thanx to all our family supporters…,” Pusha tweeted, signaling both surprise and gratitude for the achievement.

For a rapper who built his career off uncompromising lyricism and cocaine-rooted storytelling, the nod from radio feels like an unexpected turn. Clipse, formed by Pusha T and his brother No Malice, rose to prominence in the early 2000s through Pharrell Williams–produced staples like “Grindin’.”

Their sound shaped a generation of rap fans. It is rarely translated into mainstream radio dominance, which often leaned toward more melodic or commercially polished records. Even during their peak, the duo thrived more on mixtape runs. They received critical acclaim and influence outside consistent spins on the airwaves.

That history adds weight to Pusha T’s reaction. Cracking radio’s Top 10 in 2025 signals how far Clipse’s legacy has stretched, over two decades since their debut.

His comment, “That’s different,” reads as acknowledgment that their brand of raw lyricism. Once considered too street for mass radio—now commands space alongside more traditional chart staples.

Pusha T & Clipse "So Be It" Radio Charts

The rapper’s thanks to “family supporters” reflects the loyalty of Clipse’s fanbase, who have stayed engaged through long stretches of inactivity. Pusha kept his profile high with acclaimed solo projects and high-profile battles.

No Malice stepped away from the spotlight. Their reunion has been framed as both nostalgic and refreshing, pulling longtime fans back while winning new ones.

By capping his message with prayer hands emojis, Pusha framed the moment as a blessing rather than a brag. The humility highlights a larger point: for artists like Clipse, whose careers were built on authenticity and persistence, breaking into mainstream radio is not just about commercial validation—it’s about shifting perceptions of what belongs in heavy rotation.