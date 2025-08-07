Clipse Reveal Surprising Picks For Favorite Albums Of All Time

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 456 Views
Clipse Favorite Albums Of All Time Hip Hop News
(L-R) Malice and Pusha T of Clipse attend the Til The Casket Drops album release party at Pink Elephant on December 9, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Pusha T and Malice gave many hip-hop fans their favorite album of the year so far with Clipse's "Let God Sort Em Out."

Clipse took advantage of every traditional press opportunity under the sun for their new album Let God Sort Em Out, and their expressions include other revelations beyond their comeback record. During a recent sit-down with The Guardian, Pusha T and Malice were able to go over some of their artistic inspirations.

More specifically, the Virginia duo revealed their picks for their favorite albums of all time, and they may surprise you. But when it comes to the DAYTONA MC in particular, his choices are not going to raise any eyebrows.

"I’m always torn between Mobb Deep’s The Infamous, Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, and Biggie’s Life After Death. I can drive anywhere in the world with those four albums and I will be happy," Push remarked. However, his brother had a more curious answer.

"Listen, I love The Killers, I love Red Hot Chili Peppers, even Billy Joel!" Malice remarked. "When I work out in the gym, I have Coldplay playing, or U2’s The Joshua Tree. It’s funny, because when I watched MTV back in the 1980s, David Bowie was always on there. All these years later and Bowie is still at the forefront today. I think that says something about true talent and how it can carry on through the ages. It even outlasts your death."

Read More: Tyler The Creator Recalls How Nervous He Was To Record His Verse On Clipse's "POV"

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out

These aren't the first artists and LPs you might think of when you ponder on the inspirations behind a verse like "Chains And Whips." But if all that inspiration results in quality, we can only be grateful that these records resonated as deeply as they did with Clipse.

Elsewhere, Clipse revealed their favorite LGSEO verses from one another. Pusha T picked Malice's "So Far Ahead" bars, whereas he picked his brother's "P.O.V." verse. They didn't go into much detail, though, and fans would love to hear a more detailed analysis from their perspectives.

While Clipse gear up for more, we will see if this favorites list ever changes or if these classics are too sacred to replace. Either way, we know the duo taps into what's resonating with young audiences today.

Read More: Pusha T Shouts Out Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, & Playboi Carti

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
