Clipse Reveal Surprising Picks For Favorite Albums Of All Time

Clipse took advantage of every traditional press opportunity under the sun for their new album Let God Sort Em Out, and their expressions include other revelations beyond their comeback record. During a recent sit-down with The Guardian, Pusha T and Malice were able to go over some of their artistic inspirations.

More specifically, the Virginia duo revealed their picks for their favorite albums of all time, and they may surprise you. But when it comes to the DAYTONA MC in particular, his choices are not going to raise any eyebrows.

"I’m always torn between Mobb Deep’s The Infamous, Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, and Biggie’s Life After Death. I can drive anywhere in the world with those four albums and I will be happy," Push remarked. However, his brother had a more curious answer.

"Listen, I love The Killers, I love Red Hot Chili Peppers, even Billy Joel!" Malice remarked. "When I work out in the gym, I have Coldplay playing, or U2’s The Joshua Tree. It’s funny, because when I watched MTV back in the 1980s, David Bowie was always on there. All these years later and Bowie is still at the forefront today. I think that says something about true talent and how it can carry on through the ages. It even outlasts your death."

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out

These aren't the first artists and LPs you might think of when you ponder on the inspirations behind a verse like "Chains And Whips." But if all that inspiration results in quality, we can only be grateful that these records resonated as deeply as they did with Clipse.

Elsewhere, Clipse revealed their favorite LGSEO verses from one another. Pusha T picked Malice's "So Far Ahead" bars, whereas he picked his brother's "P.O.V." verse. They didn't go into much detail, though, and fans would love to hear a more detailed analysis from their perspectives.