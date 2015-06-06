the guardian
- Pop CultureIdris Elba Reflects On Backlash To "Black Actor" CommentsIdris Elba has addressed the recent backlash to his comments on being a "Black actor."By Cole Blake
- MusicPharrell Says He Wants To Work With De La SoulPharrell says that he'd "do anything for" De La Soul.By Cole Blake
- MoviesLee Daniels Explains How Patti LaBelle Is "The Cause Of [His] Sobriety"The filmmaker explained that a late-night phone call where he rambled to the music icon was the first step in getting sober.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Nas X Never Planned On Coming Out, Was Ready To "Die With The Secret"Lil Nas X made waves when he shared that he was gay, but coming out to the world was never apart of his plan.By Erika Marie
- TVGermany's "Big Brother" Cast Clueless About Coronavirus PandemicGermany's "Big Brother" cast is in for a shock when they discover the coronavirus pandemic on live television. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesDaniel Kaluuya Is Tired Of Being Asked About Race: "It's Just Boring To Me"He doesn't want to become "the race guy."By Erika Marie
- MusicDaBaby Admits To Studying "The Greats" Like "Future, Lil Wayne, & Kanye"He also shared where he sees himself in 50 years.By Erika Marie
- MusicJennifer Hudson Speaks On Murder of Family Members & Her Late Mother's WisdomThe alleged killer was brought to justice.By Erika Marie
- BeefTyler, The Creator Reacts To Eminem's Diss In New InterviewTyler, The Creator was not fazed by Eminem's diss.By Cole Blake
- CrimeDrakeo The Ruler Faces Life In Prison, Prosecutors Say He's In A Gang Because Of LyricsHe was acquitted of murder, but prosecutors are going after the rapper until they get a conviction.By Erika Marie
- SportsUSWNT's Alex Morgan Responds To Criticism Over "Tea Celebration""You see men celebrating all over the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is..."By Devin Ch
- MixtapesStream Little Simz' "GREY Area" Featuring Little Dragon & ChronixxLittle Simz shows off her fervent lyrical pace on "GREY Area."By Devin Ch
- SocietyBeyonce Ends Partnership With British Tycoon Amid Sexual Harassment ScandalBeyonce cuts ties with the British tycoon that helped her launch the "Icy Park" clothing brand.By Devin Ch
- MusicPusha T Says He'll Listen To Drake's "Scorpion" To Compare To "Daytona"Pusha T's here for Drake's new album.By Aron A.
- MusicShania Twain Says She "Would Have Voted For" Donald Trump"Do you want straight or polite?"By Chantilly Post
- MusicDiplo On Accusations Of Cultural Appropriation: "My Intentions Are Always Great"Diplo sets the record straight on his "intentions" with music.By Chantilly Post
- MusicSZA: Record Company "Took My Hard Drive From Me"SZA details the reasons behind "Ctrl" delay.By Matt F
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Says That "Mixtapes Are Dead" In New InterviewTy Dolla $ign opens up.By Matt F
- MusicSnoop Dogg's "Moment I Feared" Video Called "Openly Homophobic"The Doggfather has rubbed some the wrong way.By Matt F
- MusicTinashe Speaks Out On Colorism And Sexism In Controversial New InterviewTinashe draws the ire of social media users.By Matt F
- NewsWatch "The Real Hip-Hop," A New Mini-Doc From Nas X The GuardianWatch Nas X The Guardian's new mini-doc "The Real Hip-Hop."By Danny Schwartz