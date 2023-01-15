Pharrell says that he’d “do anything” to work with the legendary rap group, De La Soul. The comments, which Pharrell made during an interview with The Guardian, come as De La Soul’s catalog is finally coming to streaming services.

The topic of working with De La Soul came up when the outlet asked Pharrell to name an album, past or present, that everybody needs to hear.

“All of De La Soul’s stuff is being re-released,” Pharrell said, before naming 3 Feet High and Rising and De La Soul Is Dead. “Even when they were going through all their stuff, Damon [Albarn] from Blur put them on the Gorillaz albums, because he gets it. He knows those guys are responsible for making so many of us misfits feel like we actually fit.”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Pharrell Williams performs in concert during 2019 ESSENCE Festival at Louisiana Superdome on July 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images,)

“The De La tribe were the forefathers and founders of the way we see things,” he continued. “I was nearly 16 when 3 Feet High and Rising came out. It was a total gamechanger. It changed my life, period. Would I like to work with them? I would do anything for them, they know that. If they don’t, they should.”

The band announced earlier this month that their music would be hitting DSPs on March 3, 2023.

“We can’t believe this day is finally here,” the band said in a statement. “And we are excited to be able to share our music with fans, old and new”.

Pharrell also stated that he wants to get in the studio with Playboi Carti. He says that a collaboration between the two is “overdue.”

“It’s always based on a vibe,” he said of how he decides on his collaborative efforts. “I like Playboi Carti. I think we’re overdue.”

[Via]