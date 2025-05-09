Teyana Taylor is making rounds in the gossip cycle these days for some dating rumors amid her nasty divorce with Iman Shumpert. Although things have mostly stayed online and in the courtroom for now, the former couple wants each other to face more accountability.

According to AllHipHop, Shumpert asked the Georgia judge in their case to send Taylor to jail for allegedly violating several court orders. The Monday (May 5) motion proposes the maximum punishment of 20 days in prison for contempt.

The alleged violations appear in court documents reportedly obtained by In Touch Weekly. They allege the singer leaked details of the fiery divorce to the media and verbally berated the basketball player in front of their kids.

"In the presence of the children, [Taylor] has shouted crude and inflammatory racial insults at [Shumpert]," the docs read. "Such insults and criticism of [Shumpert] have caused the children to unjustly suffer stress and worry, unfairly placing the children in the self-imposed position of peacemaker between their parents."

Also, the Illinois native claimed his former Harlem partner "maliciously" sought to "damage the relationship between father and child," violating their agreement. But this all may sound a bit familiar to you.

What Is Iman Shumpert's Net Worth?

Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Teyana Taylor performs on the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is because Teyana Taylor launched similar accusations against Iman Shumpert this March. However, she denied leaking documents and rejected the rumor that she sought jail time for Shumpert.

"I have to file a motion to get him to leave me alone so we can both go and live our life in peace," the 34-year-old stated. Her former partner has also denied any and all accusations of leaking information to the press.

As such, we will see if the former couple can hash this out in mediation or if their next court hearing will resolve these matters. So far, it's been a very contentious process.

"I mean, some of the filings after, it's hurtful to see," Iman Shumpert said of Teyana Taylor. "But other than that, people was discussing the good stuff all the time. But that's kind of what – we put it out there. So it's like, they got to discuss the good stuff. So I can't really tell them, 'Don't discuss the bad!' I've got to let it go."

Despite all the drama, they both have big careers and lives to take care of and nurture individually. Taylor has plenty of creative projects on the horizon. On the other hand, Shumpert is sitting on a reported $16 million net worth from his NBA career and other endeavors.