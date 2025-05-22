Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's divorce has gotten messy in recent weeks. Earlier this month, for example, the athlete reportedly accused the multi-hyphenate of violating various court orders. He proposed the maximum punishment of 20 days in prison for contempt in his motion.

"In the presence of the children, [Taylor] has shouted crude and inflammatory racial insults at [Shumpert]," the motion alleged. "Such insults and criticism of [Shumpert] have caused the children to unjustly suffer stress and worry, unfairly placing the children in the self-imposed position of peacemaker between their parents."

Now, Taylor has responded to Shumpert's petition for contempt, denying all of his accusations. In new court documents obtained by In Touch, she shuts down allegations that her social media activity damaged his reputation or caused him financial losses. She also insists that she didn't remove their two children Junie and Rue Rose from school in April for “no reason" and prevent Shumpert from picking them up.

She's asking the court to toss out the petition altogether, alleging that his entire story is a fabrication.

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Divorce

Actress/Recording Artist Teyana Taylor (L) and NBA Player Iman Shumpert attend the Forbes Dinner Honoring Jeezy at the Hunt & Fish Club on January 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

Taylor's latest move comes after Shumpert opened up about the messy split in April during an appearance on the Tap In With TT podcast. He admitted that he was hurt by her accusing him of being a neglectful father, and allegation that he displayed “extreme narcissistic behavior" throughout their marriage.

According to him, he tries not to pay any mind to online criticism.

“We had great years, you know what I’m saying? Like, great years together. So, it’s like, I can’t let this now cause it to be negative stuff […] Something happened, they discussing it, but that happened a year ago. Y’all still discussing it, discuss it," he said.