Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Face Rapid Deadline To Finalize Their Divorce Agreement

The Compound and Luxury Watchmaker Roger Dubuis Hosts NBA All-Star Dinner
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend The Compound and Luxury Watchmaker Roger Dubuis Hosts NBA All-Star Dinner at STK Chicago on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Roger Dubuis)
A judge told Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert that they must state the results of their deliberations in writing soon or they'll have to start over.

A judge has reportedly ordered Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert to finalize their divorce settlement in writing by noon on June 27, according to legal documents reportedly obtained by TMZ. If they fail to meet this deadline, then the judge will remove the case from the docket, although they will still have a chance to start the process over if this is the case. Moreover, the former couple was in court on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday this week to discuss some unresolved issues which they have yet to put in writing. These include a final judgement, a parenting plan, and child support addendums and worksheets.

Furthermore, this legal development in court comes amid some interesting social media reactions between Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. For example, Shumpert recently commented on Taylor's post about her Met Gala fit, praising her looks while also suggesting that she doesn't need him to tell her that to know it for herself. It seems like this whole process has some murkier allegations behind the scenes, such as disagreements over money, cutting off utilities, and the former basketball player supposedly taking care of their kids while under the influence. But in the public eye, they've kept things quite civil.

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert In 2020

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend Reginae Carter's 22nd Hot Girl Birthday at Republic Lounge on November 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)

However, other Internet happenings concerning Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert roped in other couples into the mix. Recently, YG caught flack from fans for commenting under Taylor's Instagram post despite being with Saweetie. It wasn't even a particularly thirsty comment or anything like that, but it was still enough to cause a bit of a social media stir. For what it's worth, neither her nor Shumpert have publicly entered another big relationship since news of their split broke.

Meanwhile, Teyana Taylor did receive some new updates in the rumor mill thanks to dating rumors around Leonardo DiCaprio. That didn't go anywhere, though, so don't expect another celebrity power couple to emerge anytime soon. Regardless, hopefully this settlement deadline means that the former duo is close to reaching an amicable resolution to this phase of their lives. If not, then it looks like there's still a chance for them to try again.

