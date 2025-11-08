Travis Scott Disses Pusha T During Kanye West-Assisted Japan Show

Mar 3, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Travis Scott
Travis Scott had a subliminal for Pusha T on the "JACKBOYS 2" opener "CHAMPAIN & VACAY," which he added an extra diss to at his Japan concert.

Travis Scott shocked the world by bringing out Kanye West at his recent Saturday (November 8) concert in Japan, which followed some disses from Ye earlier this year. It seems like they may have reconciled thanks to a common foe, as Travis seemingly dissed Pusha T during this concert.

In a clip caught by yours truly on Twitter, you can see him performing his JACKBOYS 2 opener "CHAMPAIN & VACAY," specifically this Pusha subliminal: "Made a hundred off pushing T's." However, rather than rap the next line on the song ("Now my phone on DND"), La Flame seemingly doubled down on his distaste for the Clipse veteran and confirmed that this line is a shot. "F**k that n***a!" he exclaimed.

Of course, this still isn't 100 percent set in stone, but it's hard to interpret this in any other way. After all, artists probably benefit more from the mystique anyway. We will see if the Virginia lyricist responds in any way, although he has very much dismissed Travis' attacks up to this point. Still, who's to say another scathing verse from either MC can't come about?

Travis Scott Pusha T Beef

Elsewhere, Pusha T reflected on Travis Scott and Ye, specifically the criticism that he and his brother Malice have dissed them for clout for their Clipse rollout. "Yeah, but look who’s saying that, though," Malice remarked during their recent GQ interview. "Because on the other end of that spectrum, there are people who really see clearly that Pusha don’t lean on that kind of stuff. And look how long he sat on what has been going on. But that’s what they do on the other side. So they think that we play that over here, but nah, we don’t. And we don’t snitch and we don’t tell."

"You can’t let the journalism be a main focus of the rollout and you tiptoe around s**t," Pusha added. "I wasn’t going to come in and give you scenarios, and be tiptoeing around the stories. I’ll take the criticism, it’s fine. But never call me a liar. Because I never lie. I never lie. Let me tell you something: I think lying’s for b***hes. If you lie about s**t, that’s because you’re scared of something, and I’m not scared of anything or anybody. So what I say is what I say."

