Travis Scott Shockingly Brings Out Kanye West At Japan Show After Beef

Travis Scott Kanye West Japan Show After Beef Hip Hop News
Oct 22, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA;
Kanye West previously blasted Travis Scott for allegedly taking him off of his "UTOPIA" album for no reason in 2023.

There was once a time in which Kanye West and Travis Scott reigned as arguably the top mentor-mentee duo in hip-hop, but beef eventually got in the way. Specifically, Ye was angry at the Cactus Jack boss for allegedly taking him off of 2023's UTOPIA for no reason, forming part of his narrative around being betrayed by the industry and the powers that be. But "Piss On Your Grave" fans got some really good news today (Saturday, November 8) as part of the "Circus Maximus" tour.

As caught by Hip Hop All Day and other pages on Twitter, Travis shocked fans at the Belluna Dome in Japan by bringing out Kanye to perform various of his biggest hits. These include "Runaway," "Can't Tell Me Nothing," "Heartless," "Through The Wire," "CARNIVAL," and more. It seemed absolutely electric, and we wonder whether or not this means they have more collaborations and crossovers in the future.

Kanye West and Travis Scott's previous tension emerged during a very volatile time. Maybe things are in a better place now? Still, fans don't doubt that things could flare up again, but we'll see what actually comes of this development.

Kanye West Apology

In many fans' eyes, La Flame's distance from his G.O.O.D. Music OG was because of Ye's antisemitic remarks and many other controversies. But Kanye West's recent plea for forgiveness with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto suggests that he might be ready to right his wrongs.

This echoes previous sentiments he voiced on social media, although many criticisms, allegations, and accusations continue to paint his public image in an understandably negative light. We will see if this really does result in the mythical 180 Ye fans hope to see... At least, those not caught up in his bigotry and cult of personality.

More Clips

Meanwhile, Travis Scott and Kanye West's common enemies recently denied dissing them for clout. Clipse had one heck of a rollout for Let God Sort Em Out, which caught Pusha T and Malice some heat for speaking brazenly on their former peers. But they didn't do all this rollout just to tiptoe around the media's burning, headline-seeking questions. Maybe this Japan show means they can reunite to clap back...

