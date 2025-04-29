Adin Ross Reveals How Kanye West Barred Travis Scott From Featuring On "Kids See Ghosts"

BY Alexander Cole 981 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
adidas + KANYE WEST New Partnership Announcement
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)
Kanye West and Kid Cudi delivered a modern classic with "Kids See Ghosts" but there was a noticeable lack of features.

If there is one thing that Kanye West is absolutely known for, it is changing his mind at a moment's notice. Overall, this has been true of practically all of his albums over the years.

While new fans know him for his antics pertaining to new projects, there are fans from the 2000s who remember him doing the exact same thing. However, there is no denying that projects like Ye, DONDA, and Vultures have all suffered from his indecision.

Recently, Adin Ross did a stream with Sneako where they discussed some of Kanye West's most bizarre musical decisions. In the clip below, Ross shifted his focus over to Kids See Ghosts, Ye's 2018 collab album with Kid Cudi.

As Ross explained, Travis Scott was supposed to be on the album. However, Ye and La Flame were seemingly beefing about something at the time and the collaboration never took place. It's sad, especially given the fact that Scott's two biggest inspirations are Kanye and Kid Cudi.

Read More: Kanye West's Contentious Tracklist For "CUCK" Has Internet Pleading For Him To Scrap It

Kanye West & Travis Scott Collabs

Travis Scott and Kanye West have collaborated quite a bit over the years. Whether that be on "Piss On Your Grave," "Watch," or even "Praise God" off of Donda. There is no doubt about it, Kanye West and Travis Scott are from the same musical lineage.

However, Ye has been seemingly rude to Scott as of late. He has said similar things about Playboi Carti, Tyler, the Creator, and even Playboi Carti. Just another footnote in Kanye's latest round of antics.

Speaking of those antics, Ye is supposedly trying to release Donda 2 right now, which is pretty ridiculous when you think about it. This is an album that is largely forgotten about as it was released in 2022 on the Stem Player.

It is hard to tell if Ye is actually serious about putting the album out but with him you really never know. Everything is a troll until it isn't.

Read More: Kanye West Rallies The Troops To Get "Donda 2" Released On Streaming As Quickly As Possible

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Rips Playboi Carti's "MUSIC" And Rages At Travis Scott 1321
Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023 Music Kanye West Explains How Adin Ross Was Forced To Apologize To Him 1.6K
Kenzo : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023 Music Kanye West Allegedly Gives Adin Ross Unreleased Track, He Plays It On Stream 4.9K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music Adin Ross Suggests Kanye West Needs Medical Treatment 149