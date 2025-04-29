Adin Ross Reveals How Kanye West Barred Travis Scott From Featuring On "Kids See Ghosts"

If there is one thing that Kanye West is absolutely known for, it is changing his mind at a moment's notice. Overall, this has been true of practically all of his albums over the years.

While new fans know him for his antics pertaining to new projects, there are fans from the 2000s who remember him doing the exact same thing. However, there is no denying that projects like Ye, DONDA, and Vultures have all suffered from his indecision.

Recently, Adin Ross did a stream with Sneako where they discussed some of Kanye West's most bizarre musical decisions. In the clip below, Ross shifted his focus over to Kids See Ghosts, Ye's 2018 collab album with Kid Cudi.

As Ross explained, Travis Scott was supposed to be on the album. However, Ye and La Flame were seemingly beefing about something at the time and the collaboration never took place. It's sad, especially given the fact that Scott's two biggest inspirations are Kanye and Kid Cudi.

Kanye West & Travis Scott Collabs

Travis Scott and Kanye West have collaborated quite a bit over the years. Whether that be on "Piss On Your Grave," "Watch," or even "Praise God" off of Donda. There is no doubt about it, Kanye West and Travis Scott are from the same musical lineage.

However, Ye has been seemingly rude to Scott as of late. He has said similar things about Playboi Carti, Tyler, the Creator, and even Playboi Carti. Just another footnote in Kanye's latest round of antics.

Speaking of those antics, Ye is supposedly trying to release Donda 2 right now, which is pretty ridiculous when you think about it. This is an album that is largely forgotten about as it was released in 2022 on the Stem Player.