surprise guest

- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Brings Out Fivio Foreign & 2 Chainz At Powerhouse 105 ShowThe Queen had a stellar show in Jersey with some very special guests.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle & Snoop Dogg Light Up & Perform Together At Blue Note Jazz FestivalChappelle's wife, Elaine, was also photographed at the event, seemingly having the time of her life.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake & Nelly Furtado Perform "I'm Like A Bird" Together At OVO Fest: WatchKardinal Offishall, Choclair, Saukrates, Glenn Lewis, Jully Black and Maestro Fresh Wes were among other Canadians who took the stage last night.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCardi B Recruits Megan Thee Stallion To Perform "WAP" At Wireless Fest: WatchCardi also tapped her husband, Offset, to join her on stage.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureThe Game & Ye Take The Stage Together For The First Time To Perform "Eazy": Watch"This n*gga's friendship, it don't waver," the California rapper said of Yeezy.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAnderson .Paak Tapped By BTS To Drum During Their "Yet To Come" Performance: WatchThe 36-year-old previously expressed his desire to work with BTS; looks like he made his dreams come true.By Hayley Hynes
- TVEminem Tells Pete Davidson To Stop Making Parody Videos: “They All Suck”Davidson's days on "Saturday Night Live" have come to an end.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Baby Brings Drake Out To Perform "Girls Want Girls" At Montreal Festival: WatchLil Baby couldn't come to Canada without bringing out his good friend.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralBillie Eilish Faceplants & Sings With Hayley Williams While Headlining Coachella Weekend 2The "bad guy" vocalist surprised the crowd with an appearance from Paramore's Hayley Williams.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLizzo Joins Harry Styles During Coachella Weekend 2 To Sing "I Will Survive"Last weekend, Mr. Styles surpirsed the crowd with country legend Shania Twain.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKendrick Lamar Performs "Family Ties" & "Vent" With Baby Keem At CoachellaCoachella weekend two has already seen some incredible surprise guests.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIsaiah Rashad Addresses Sex Tape Leak & Taps Doechii For "Wat U Sed" During Coachella Debut"I see all the messages and all the positivity. Y'all kept me alive these last couple months," the TDE artist said last night.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePost Malone Recruits Quavo To Perform “Congratulations” At Coachella Day 2: WatchAt the end of the show, Posty jumped in the crowd, losing his shirt in the process.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBig Sean Brings Out Jhené Aiko & YG At Coachella, Twitter ReactsIt's been said that Sean Don's crowd size was large enough to rival that of headliner Harry Styles'.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureThe City Girls' Coachella Performance Included A Surprise Visit From Moneybagg Yo: WatchThe first day of Coachella performances included some incredible surprises.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJ Balvin & Bad Bunny To Perform At Super Bowl Halftime Show: ReportThey will reportedly be joining scheduled performers, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.By Lynn S.
- MusicHouse Of Vans Chicago Announces Free Concerts: Anderson .Paak, Vince Staples, & MoreA surprise special guest is being advertised for August 15.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKanye West & Kim Kardashian Surprise Tour Bus Fans During Sunday DriveThe tour bus fans were ecstatic. By Aida C.
- MusicKanye West Makes Surprise Performance At XXXTentacion "Skins" Release PartyKanye West was the surprise guest at the "Skins" release party.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Brings Out Post Malone & Quavo To Perform "Congratulations"Drake continues to surprise fans with more than they asked for.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Makes Surprise Appearance During Teyana Taylor's ShowTeyana Taylor and Kanye West perform "Hurry" together.
