Lil Baby is on the road for his new album WHAM, and his hometown Atlanta show on Saturday (June 7) was a particularly special occasion. YFN Lucci came out at one point to perform his track "Heartless," and the two dapped up on multiple occasions.

You can see clips of the moment below via an Instagram post from Livebitez. However, other stars reportedly joined the party. According to Setlist.fm, other special guest performers who came out were Quavo, PLUTO, Sexyy Red, Yung L.A., Rob49, and Young Dro.

The reason why the Lucci appearance was particularly special was due to rumors of beef with him and Baby. This speculation never saw explicit confirmation, but in any case, it seems like we can discard any notion of that after this concert.

Also, this is notable due to YFN Lucci's other rumored rap beefs. The most notorious of these is his alleged beef with Young Thug and the YSL collective. Since Baby is tight with Thugger, many fans also wondered if that's another buried hatchet or if these are unrelated matters. In any case, fans love to see old wounds heal and hope many more rivals in hip-hop can reconcile in the future.

Lil Baby Concert

This is also a celebratory moment for YFN Lucci, as he was released from prison earlier this January. He spent about three years in jail due to RICO charges, and he pleaded guilty to one count of violating Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. The sentence indicated 10 years of time behind bars and 10 years of probation.

"I’ve learned a lot during my time away,” Lucci stated. “I’m incredibly grateful for my family and friends – who have stood by me the whole time. Now, it’s my turn to give back. I want to use my voice, my platform, and my music to inspire those who look up to me. I want to show people it’s never too late to make a change. For me, this time is about growth, redemption, and purpose. I’m excited – there’s so much more to come."