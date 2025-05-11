Atlanta Hip Hop

News
SwaVay Faces Growing Pains With Aggression In Sequel EP, "Billy2"
SwaVay released his first album when he was only 16 years old. He hails from Metro-Atlanta. Since 16, he has released 13 mixtapes.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
4 hrs ago
38 Views