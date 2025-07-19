Atlanta’s emerging new artist Che has released his second album, Rest In Bass, an 18-track project that pushes his chaotic electro-rage sound into darker, more abrasive territory. The album, out now, follows a dramatic rollout that began earlier this week when 42 CEO received a pre-loaded iPod Shuffle and a handwritten note confirming the July 18 release.
The new record marks Che’s most audacious work yet, expanding on the energy of his 2023 debut, Sayso Says. Where that project flirted with rave aesthetics, Rest In Bass trades brightness for distortion and aggression. Tracks like “Green Day,” the viral “Pose For The Pic,” and Pitchfork-approved “Love (MKB)” set the stage for what Che describes as “real rockstar” energy.
Lead single “HELLRAISER” featuring OsamaSon premiered exclusively on YouTube, showcasing the album’s punishing sonic palette and glitchy vocal range. Che’s unpredictable delivery veers between melody and chaos, reinforcing his reputation as one of Atlanta’s most innovative young voices.
His rising profile includes performances at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash and a tour with SahBabii. Now, Rest In Bass serves as both culmination and escalation—an album that doesn’t just evolve his sound, but obliterates expectations, further cementing Che’s cult status in the underground and beyond.
Fans have been praising the new album across social media. “i don’t even fw che that much but this is hard,” wrote a fan on Reddit. In agreement, another fan added: “Yeah, my friend sent me one of his songs a while back and I thought it was ass but honestly this is kinda fire.”
Rest In Bass - Che
Official Tracklist
01. SLAM PUNK
02. ROLLING STONE
03. ON FLEEK
04. LIP FILLER
05. HOOD FAMOUS
06. BOSSUPPPP
07. MARCELINE
08. DIE YOUNG
09. HELLRAISER
10. Angel Reese
11. DIOR LEOPARD
12. MANNEQUIN
13. BLACK SWAN
14. MDMA
15. NEVER TOO YOUNG TO DIE
16. EARDRUMMER
17. DOE DEER
18. STAGEDIVIN
19. BA$$