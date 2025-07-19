Atlanta’s emerging new artist Che has released his second album, Rest In Bass, an 18-track project that pushes his chaotic electro-rage sound into darker, more abrasive territory. The album, out now, follows a dramatic rollout that began earlier this week when 42 CEO received a pre-loaded iPod Shuffle and a handwritten note confirming the July 18 release.

The new record marks Che’s most audacious work yet, expanding on the energy of his 2023 debut, Sayso Says. Where that project flirted with rave aesthetics, Rest In Bass trades brightness for distortion and aggression. Tracks like “Green Day,” the viral “Pose For The Pic,” and Pitchfork-approved “Love (MKB)” set the stage for what Che describes as “real rockstar” energy.

Lead single “HELLRAISER” featuring OsamaSon premiered exclusively on YouTube, showcasing the album’s punishing sonic palette and glitchy vocal range. Che’s unpredictable delivery veers between melody and chaos, reinforcing his reputation as one of Atlanta’s most innovative young voices.

His rising profile includes performances at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash and a tour with SahBabii. Now, Rest In Bass serves as both culmination and escalation—an album that doesn’t just evolve his sound, but obliterates expectations, further cementing Che’s cult status in the underground and beyond.

Fans have been praising the new album across social media. “i don’t even fw che that much but this is hard,” wrote a fan on Reddit. In agreement, another fan added: “Yeah, my friend sent me one of his songs a while back and I thought it was ass but honestly this is kinda fire.”

Rest In Bass - Che

Official Tracklist

01. SLAM PUNK

02. ROLLING STONE

03. ON FLEEK

04. LIP FILLER

05. HOOD FAMOUS

06. BOSSUPPPP

07. MARCELINE

08. DIE YOUNG

09. HELLRAISER

10. Angel Reese

11. DIOR LEOPARD

12. MANNEQUIN

13. BLACK SWAN

14. MDMA

15. NEVER TOO YOUNG TO DIE

16. EARDRUMMER

17. DOE DEER

18. STAGEDIVIN