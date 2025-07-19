News
Che Shows Is The Future Of The ATL Sound In Genre-Bending Album, “Rest in Bass”
Che has a signature chaotic electro-rage-rap sound, pushing it into even wilder, more aggressive and distorted territory.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
July 19, 2025
621 Views
Che & OsamaSon Raise Hell On The Chaotic "HELLRAISER"
Che & OsamaSon are two undergrounders who are cut from the rage cloth and are certainly bringing that level of energy on "HELLRAISER."
By
Zachary Horvath
July 17, 2025
547 Views