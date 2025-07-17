Che & OsamaSon Raise Hell On The Chaotic "HELLRAISER"

Che & OsamaSon are two undergrounders who are cut from the rage cloth and are certainly bringing that level of energy on "HELLRAISER."

Che & OsamaSon, two names who have been growing their fan bases as of late due to their takes on underground trap, are teaming up. "HELLRAISER," the title of said track, is actually their first documented linkup. Overall, it's a loud and bombastic offering that combines elements of trap, underground, rage, and electronic hip-hop.

The track begins with some quirky synthesizers before hurtling massive amounts of bass and 808s into your eardrums. Che and OsamaSon share the chorus, with the former handling the bars and the latter providing some animated and high-pitched adlibs.

Che matches that Auto-Tuned delivery too, taking a page out of Osama's book. It's clear on "HELLRAISER" that these two have a lot of admiration for each other's work and how they approach a track.

With the hard-to-decipher flows and distorted bass, we can this track being too abrasive for certain listeners. But with this scene exploding over the last few years thanks to Playboi Carti and Opium, this style is going to hang around for quite a bit.

But for Che and OsamaSon, it must feel good to get this out officially to the fans. The two have been working for a little while on it per a press release. It was previewed onstage by both artists too, so this a moment for this duo.

It's also big for Che in particular though too as he's gearing up for Rest In Bass, his next album. Check out the YouTube exclusive track below.

Che & OsamaSon "HELLRAISER"

Quotable Lyrics:

Hold up, what's the deal? (Hold up) I need a lot of M's (I need a lot)
Damn, I'm back in the ends, yeah, I got a knife in my Timbs (Yeah)
Go ahead, go lose a limb, oh yeah
Somebody get this on film, oh yeah (Boop-boop-boop)
I'm raisin' hell on earth, yeah
I just tried on Chanel, oh yeah, oh yeah (Let's go)

