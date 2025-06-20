OsamaSon Tells Fans "Demon Home" On Energetic New Single

OsamaSon is back with another high-energy single. The new track, called "Demon Home," is yet another new single from the Columbus rapper. He dropped his newest album, Jump Out, in January, and he's continuing his prolific streak with this new one. Fans love him for how often he puts out new material, and this is yet another notch in what has become a very large belt, full of new singles and probably yet another album before the year is done.

"Demon Home" is produced by Rok, Legion, and Skai, some of OsamaSon's frequent collaborators. The track is very reminiscent of the sound that Playboi Carti has made famous in recent years. He borrows heavily from the rage rap stylings that are all the rage (pun intended) in the underground scene.

Lyrically, it's not anything to write home about (he raps about fashion and killing someone he has beef with), but fans don't go to this style of music for bars and bars of heavy depth. It's all about the vibe, and OsamaSon certainly captures a vibe on his tracks. The energy is infectious. It would be hard to not start nodding along to the song after a couple of listens.

Overall, OsamaSon's newest track probably won't top any year-end lists, but it's a serviceable 90 seconds of high energy that won't sound out of place on a workout playlist. Which is probably all he really wants from his fans. You can check out "Demon Home" below.

OsamaSon - "Demon Home"

Quotable Lyrics: