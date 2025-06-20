OsamaSon Tells Fans "Demon Home" On Energetic New Single

BY Devin Morton 22 Views
osamason-demon-home-stream osamason-demon-home-stream
OsamaSon drops "Demon Home," a highly energetic track that clocks in at under two minutes with a ton of energy.

OsamaSon is back with another high-energy single. The new track, called "Demon Home," is yet another new single from the Columbus rapper. He dropped his newest album, Jump Out, in January, and he's continuing his prolific streak with this new one. Fans love him for how often he puts out new material, and this is yet another notch in what has become a very large belt, full of new singles and probably yet another album before the year is done.

"Demon Home" is produced by Rok, Legion, and Skai, some of OsamaSon's frequent collaborators. The track is very reminiscent of the sound that Playboi Carti has made famous in recent years. He borrows heavily from the rage rap stylings that are all the rage (pun intended) in the underground scene.

Lyrically, it's not anything to write home about (he raps about fashion and killing someone he has beef with), but fans don't go to this style of music for bars and bars of heavy depth. It's all about the vibe, and OsamaSon certainly captures a vibe on his tracks. The energy is infectious. It would be hard to not start nodding along to the song after a couple of listens.

Overall, OsamaSon's newest track probably won't top any year-end lists, but it's a serviceable 90 seconds of high energy that won't sound out of place on a workout playlist. Which is probably all he really wants from his fans. You can check out "Demon Home" below.

OsamaSon - "Demon Home"

Quotable Lyrics:

I wanna see you count all day, yeah
I turn my whole house red, yeah
Yеah, forty-five bands from the play (Ching)
Hundred-round drum full of lеad, yeah
Bullets leave him dead, bullets-bullets leave him de-dead (Ching)
In the streets, yeah, we are in the streets, yeah, yeah

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
