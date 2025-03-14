OsamaSon Shrugs Off Sex Tape Scandal By Dropping Fan Favorite Leak On SoundCloud

OsamaSon has come a long way since his rumored social media beef with the likes of Playboi Carti, becoming one of today's underground favorites. Despite some scary roadblocks and invasions of privacy in his way, he seems completely dedicated to furthering this path and feeding his fans. The Jump Out rapper just followed up this 2025 album with the SoundCloud-exclusive "horses," which was a beloved leak in his community. It's another rattling, bass-heavy track in his repertoire, and considering his prolific streak over the years, fans hope that we will get a follow-up project sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately for the 21-year-old, you might have seen his name on your social media feed for very different and much more stressful reasons. OsamaSon fans clowned his leaked sex tape, a surfacing that a lot of people blasted outright as a disrespectful and exploitative move that overstepped the bounds of his personal life. Other folks just made jokes about it and left it at that, but hopefully no one walks away from this thinking that this is okay in any way, or a precedent to follow.

Who Is OsamaSon?

Of course, if you're at all familiar with this trajectory, you know that OsamaSon has had many songs leaked before, as is sadly the case for many artists. But this took things to another level, one that we don't hope to cross again. If this is your first time hearing of Osama, he's reportedly a Columbus-born and Goose Creek-raised MC whose tracks like "Cts-V" and "Troops" propelled him into "next up" status earlier this decade. Don't let all his leaks introduce you to his artistry. Jump Out is a compelling starting point and easily the best full-length representation of this career so far.