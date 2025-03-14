OsamaSon Shrugs Off Sex Tape Scandal By Dropping Fan Favorite Leak On SoundCloud

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 13.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
OsamaSon Sex Tape Scandal Fan Favorite Leak SoundCloud Hip Hop News
Image via OsamaSon Instagram @osamason
OsamaSon is following up his January project "Jump Out," which is one of the year's most acclaimed hip-hop efforts so far.

OsamaSon has come a long way since his rumored social media beef with the likes of Playboi Carti, becoming one of today's underground favorites. Despite some scary roadblocks and invasions of privacy in his way, he seems completely dedicated to furthering this path and feeding his fans. The Jump Out rapper just followed up this 2025 album with the SoundCloud-exclusive "horses," which was a beloved leak in his community. It's another rattling, bass-heavy track in his repertoire, and considering his prolific streak over the years, fans hope that we will get a follow-up project sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately for the 21-year-old, you might have seen his name on your social media feed for very different and much more stressful reasons. OsamaSon fans clowned his leaked sex tape, a surfacing that a lot of people blasted outright as a disrespectful and exploitative move that overstepped the bounds of his personal life. Other folks just made jokes about it and left it at that, but hopefully no one walks away from this thinking that this is okay in any way, or a precedent to follow.

Read More: Did Playboi Carti Diss OsamaSon? Fans Speculate After Alleged Sub On IG Story

Who Is OsamaSon?

Of course, if you're at all familiar with this trajectory, you know that OsamaSon has had many songs leaked before, as is sadly the case for many artists. But this took things to another level, one that we don't hope to cross again. If this is your first time hearing of Osama, he's reportedly a Columbus-born and Goose Creek-raised MC whose tracks like "Cts-V" and "Troops" propelled him into "next up" status earlier this decade. Don't let all his leaks introduce you to his artistry. Jump Out is a compelling starting point and easily the best full-length representation of this career so far.

Meanwhile, with more tracks like "The Whole World Is Free" under OsamaSon's belt, we're sure that he has plenty of more material to share. Hopefully he gets to do this more of his own accord and volition in the future, as no artist wants to deal with a leak as invasive as this. Nevertheless, fans feel satisfied with "horses," and will welcome many more bangers to come.

Read More: OsamaSon Drops Heavily Teased Track "Ik What You Did Last Summer"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
OsamaSon Fans Troll Sex Tape Leak Hip Hop News Music OsamaSon Fans Mercilessly Troll Him For Sex Tape Leak 73.3K
1.86.0-IDZO5J7P37U6R6RZHEUGJGHMQ4.0.1-7 Mixtapes OsamaSon Rushes 2025 With Aniticpated "Jump Out" Album 544
artworks-R4mZo69jtkFqS8EM-NTXDVA-t500x500 Songs OsamaSon Continues Great Run With "The Whole World Is Free" 783
HNHH(1) Music OsamaSon Clears Instagram Account After Multiple Songs Leak Online 1102