OsamaSon Drops Heavily Teased Track "Ik What You Did Last Summer"

OsamaSon has developed a sound off the likes of Playboi Carti, Ken Carson, Young Thug, and a plethora of other artists in that similar vein. To make it a little more unique and off-the-wall, the South Carolina native incorporates a bit of underground elements. That comes in the form of the muddier and more unfinished qualities that are in the instrumentals he chooses. Overall, he's pretty impressionable, but he is still building out his sound. After all, he's only two years into this. He's clearly making progress in some people's eyes as well, because as of this year, he's now an Atlantic Records signee. One of the tracks that OsamaSon has put out under his new label is "ik what you did last summer".

In fact, this is his third offering in 2024, and it seems like there will be a project of some sort coming soon. Some unreviewed annotations on Genius are claiming that OsamaSon is working on jumpout. It's supposedly his third mixtape and there is no release date or cover art available at the moment. What we can confirm is some of the details on "ik what you did last summer". Leading up to its release just hours ago, OsamaSon had a handful of versions. Three files were discovered, however, one of them was previewed by the song's producer, ok, on June 14, 2024. Ironically, this track uses the same beat as "California", which is by Nettspend and is a frequent collaborator of Osama's. In fact, he even shouts out Nett on the track. Hear "ik what you did last summer" with the link below.

"Ik What You Did Last Summer" - OsamaSon

