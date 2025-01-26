OsamaSon Rushes 2025 With Aniticpated "Jump Out" Album

Jump Out marks OsamaSon’s third official mixtape, released on January 24, 2025. The project follows Flex Musix, which debuted in December 2023, and continues the artist’s rapid ascent in the underground music scene. In 2024, OsamaSon took to Instagram via his alternate account, flexsexflexsex, to announce that the track “ik what you did last summer” would drop ahead of the mixtape’s release, accompanied by a music video.

He also promised a strict no-leaks policy for Jump Out, emphasizing his commitment to delivering the project as planned. In a post, he wrote: "ikwydls then rollout no leaks on jumpout just want yall to have this since it was my plan from the start lets do it." Despite his efforts to keep the project under wraps, the entire mixtape leaked on Christmas Eve, forcing OsamaSon to overhaul the tracklist. He included only select tracks from the original version and revised the rest. Unfortunately, the updated mixtape leaked again on January 24, just days before its official release.

Upon release, Jump Out faced criticism for its mixing quality. In response, OsamaSon reassured fans via Instagram stories that all tracks would be updated with improved mixes in the coming days. He also teased the availability of additional merchandise, aiming to maintain momentum for the mixtape’s rollout. Despite the challenges, Jump Out showcases OsamaSon’s resilience and creativity, further cementing his reputation as a standout voice in the new wave of music.

