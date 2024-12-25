OsamaSon Clears Instagram Account After Multiple Songs Leak Online

The rapper took a step back.

OsamaSon has been one of the breakout stars of the 2020s. The rapper dropped his first project during the pandemic, and has steadily built a loyal fanbase ever since. His third EP, Still Slime, dropped near the beginning of the year, but fans have been waiting patiently on his third studio album, JumpOut. The road to JumpOut was complicated, however, on Christmas Eve. Several songs presumably intended to be on the album leaked online. OsamaSon responded by clearing his Instagram account.

OsamaSon's third album is rumored to be dropping in January 2025, according to Genius. This why fans were shocked by the release of nearly a dozen new songs online the day before Christmas. It's not really a stretch to infer that these dozen songs were meant to comprise the tracklist of JumpOut. Or at least, a sizable chunk of it. OsamaSon didn't address the leaks. He merely cleared out the years of posts he had on Instagram. This is a common practice with artists when it comes to album rollouts. Artists like to wipe their social media as a means of signifying a new "era." The timing of the leak is hard to ignore, though.

OsamaSon Has Suffered Massive Album Leaks In The Past

OsamaSon previewed multiple songs from JumpOut throughout 2024. A quick glance at the Genius page for the album shows 14 new songs, many of which already have transcribed lyrics. Leaks are nothing new for OsamaSon, unfortunately. The rapper has been riddled with internal leaks for the past year and a half. Genius has even compiled two different compilations titled Leaks Tape. Both were put together in 2024, and feature ten songs a piece. The site claims that OsamaSon's team released the the compilations via an alternate Spotify account.