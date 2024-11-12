OsamaSon Continues Great Run With "The Whole World Is Free"

This track separates OsamaSon from comparisons.

OsamaSon’s latest single, "The Whole World is Free," continues his impressive run in 2024. The Atlantic/Motown recording artist latches onto the distorted production with a signature trap style. OsamaSon attempts to persuade the girl of his dream to be with him. He goes through every emotion to cope with the fever dream. Before “The Whole World Is Free,” Osama drew a buzz with his latest single, “just score it,” which generated over a million streams in a matter of weeks.

The song has drawn excitement since its release on Tuesday (Nov. 12). “This is so beautiful,” commented a Soundcloud user, while another wrote, “This is generational. I could shed a tear.” Some would compare Osama to his rival Playboi Carti. “Better than Carti,” commented a fan. Another would refute the claim with, “Def not is just this song he prolly trying sum different not glazing i js think he trying to go for sum that’s not sticking.” In 2023, Playboi Carti allegedly referred to Osama while promoting his I AM Music campaign on Instagram.

Carti shared an old Young Thug tweet that read: "Boy, slow down dropping all that BS music..." Fans immediately thought the tweet was directed at OsamaSon. Playboi Carti has never mentioned the new artist. Throughout 2024, Osama has prepared for his anticipated album with trending tracks “withdrawls,” “popstar,” and “ik what you did last summer.” Released last month, “ik what you did last summer” has become the rising star’s biggest of the year with over two million streams and counting.

“The Whole World Is Free” - OsamaSon

Quotable Lyrics: