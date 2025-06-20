Judge Rules On R. Kelly’s Home Detention Request

One of R Kelly's alleged victims does not believe the singer's claims that Bureau of Prisons officers are trying to kill him.

R Kelly is trying to leave prison due to an alleged murder plot against him behind bars, and his recent alleged overdose is adding to that pressure. However, it seems like the disgraced R&B singer will not leave his jail cell anytime soon.

As caught by CBS News, a federal judge in Chicago denied R. Kelly and his legal team's emergency motion to secure home detention for him. U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold ruled that she doesn't have the jurisdiction to act on attorneys' claims against federal authorities. They allege that Bureau of Prisons officers are conspiring to murder R Kelly behind bars amid his 30-year sentence for various sex and racketeering crimes.

His legal team's motion alleged that Kelly's ex cellmate in Chicago federal prison conspired with prison officials to steal mail from him and his lawyers and give it to prosecutors before his child pornography trial in order to turn Kelly's ex girlfriend against him. Also, they alleged that prison officers hired an Aryan Brotherhood inmate to kill him in North Carolina in order to prevent the alleged plot from coming out.

R. Kelly's attorneys also sought Donald Trump's pardon. The United States President has not responded to these requests at press time.

R Kelly Prison Sentence

Elsewhere, Judge Martha Pacold explained that R. Kelly's current convictions and sentences mean she has limited jurisdiction on this case. Only challenging those rulings would allow her to make a strong decision.

"Kelly is currently housed at FCI Butner, which is located in Butner, North Carolina – outside this judicial district," Judge Pacold expressed. "Kelly has not demonstrated a legal basis for this court's jurisdiction. Accordingly, his emergency motion … is denied."

On the other hand, prosecutors called R. Kelly's murder plot allegations "repugnant to the sentence that this court imposed for deply disturbing offenses. Kelly refuses to accept responsibility for years of sexually abusing children and is using this Court's docket merely to promote himself despite there being no legal basis to be before this Court," prosecutors alleged.

We will see if this goes any further in court and if Kelly and his legal team have anything else to say about the alleged overdose that prison officials allegedly caused due to overmedication.

