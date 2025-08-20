R Kelly's fight for freedom continues, but recently, he took another loss in court. AllHipHop's grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold denied the disgraced performer's motion to disqualify the U.S. Attorney’s Office from his case. She argued that the request was “extreme” and “drastic," and that he lacked solid evidence.

“To warrant such an extraordinary intrusion into the affairs of a coequal branch as the disqualification of an entire USAO, a defendant must make an equally extraordinary showing. Kelly’s motion does not meet that standard,” Pacold explained.

Kelly had accused a former prosecutor involved in his case of misconduct, but the judge pointed out that they no longer work for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She also pointed out how Kelly acknowledged that the current prosecutor on the case did nothing wrong.

R Kelly Charges

Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. (Photo by Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images)

This is far from the first loss he's taken on the legal front in recent months, however. Back in June, his team filed an emergency motion requesting home detention. Pacold quickly denied the request, arguing that he could still allegedly pose a threat to the public.

“Kelly has not produced any argument or evidence—much less clear and convincing evidence—challenging [the court’s previous] finding or indicating that circumstances have changed such that Kelly is no longer a flight risk or a danger to the community," she wrote.