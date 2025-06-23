R Kelly Fights To Remove Chicago Prosecutors From His Case Due To Alleged Corruption

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 76 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
R Kelly Remove Chicago Prosecutors Case Alleged Corruption Music News
June 11, 2010; Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA; Recording artist R. Kelly during the opening ceremonies for the 2010 World Cup at Soccer City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This move from R Kelly's legal team comes shortly after their demand for a new trial and the denial of his home detention request.

R Kelly wants a legal reevaluation, as he and his lawyers alleged that a murder plot, witness tampering, and more warrant him a new trial. Now, according to AllHipHop, he wants to go even further to eliminate any alleged conflict of interest or misconduct from his case.

Beau Brindley, an attorney for R. Kelly, reportedly filed a recent motion for a federal judge to remove the entire United States Attorney's Office in Chicago from his case. His team alleges that misconduct and conflicts of interest from the Northern District of Illinois make a new trial impossible to be fair. At least one former prosecutor allegedly engaged in "malfeasance," according to the defense team, and they suggest this allegedly compromised proximity makes impartiality unattainable.

"While it is theoretically conceivable that one single AUSA went rogue and participated in all of this misconduct on her own, with neither the participation nor knowledge of any of her colleagues or supervisors in this prosecution, that possibility is both remote and in need of full and impartial investigation," Brindley reportedly stated. "Every single AUSA who worked on the investigation or prosecution of this case has a personal interest in the outcome of this investigation. Every supervisor who oversaw any part of the investigation or prosecution of this case has a personal stake in the results of Mr. Kelly’s motion."

Read More: R Kelly's Lawyer Explains Why More Celebrities Haven't Testified In Diddy Trial

Who Is Joycelyn Savage?
News: R. Kelly Booking Photo
Feb 22, 2019; Chicago, Il, USA; A handout booking photo provided by the Chicago Police Department of R&B singer R. Kelly. Mandatory Credit: Handout Photo/Chicago Police Department via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Furthermore, the attorney alleges that the office's participation would break Justice Department policy and public trust, and they instead seek prosecutors from another district or Washington, D.C.'s Department of Justice. The motion also references previous R. Kelly trial participants like Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Julian and Judge April Perry for possible conflicts of interest.

Other R. Kelly allegations are seeing staunch denials, such as his fiancée Jocelyn Savage shutting down "sex slave" rumors. Elsewhere, his legal team continues to accuse the Bureau of Prisons and prosecutors of a sprawling sabotage including an alleged murder attempt, overmedication, stolen correspondence, and more.

We will see how the court rules on these and other motions soon enough. For now, things continue to grow more complex amid these heavy allegations.

Read More: R Kelly's Alleged Victim Has No Sympathy For His Murder Plot Claims

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
R Kelly New Trial Alleged Murder Plot Witness Tampering Music News Music R Kelly Seeks New Trial Due To Alleged Murder Plot, Witness Tampering, And More 903
Judge Responds R Kelly Home Detention Murder Plot Music News Music Judge Rules On R. Kelly’s Home Detention Request 10.4K
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Society 14 Year-Old Arrested & Charged For Rape & Murder Of 83 Year-Old Woman 8.5K
R Kelly's Team Bombshell Evidence Hip Hop News Music R Kelly’s Team Readies “Bombshell” New Evidence Amid Alleged Prison Assassination Plot 1.5K