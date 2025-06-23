R Kelly wants a legal reevaluation, as he and his lawyers alleged that a murder plot, witness tampering, and more warrant him a new trial. Now, according to AllHipHop, he wants to go even further to eliminate any alleged conflict of interest or misconduct from his case.

Beau Brindley, an attorney for R. Kelly, reportedly filed a recent motion for a federal judge to remove the entire United States Attorney's Office in Chicago from his case. His team alleges that misconduct and conflicts of interest from the Northern District of Illinois make a new trial impossible to be fair. At least one former prosecutor allegedly engaged in "malfeasance," according to the defense team, and they suggest this allegedly compromised proximity makes impartiality unattainable.

"While it is theoretically conceivable that one single AUSA went rogue and participated in all of this misconduct on her own, with neither the participation nor knowledge of any of her colleagues or supervisors in this prosecution, that possibility is both remote and in need of full and impartial investigation," Brindley reportedly stated. "Every single AUSA who worked on the investigation or prosecution of this case has a personal interest in the outcome of this investigation. Every supervisor who oversaw any part of the investigation or prosecution of this case has a personal stake in the results of Mr. Kelly’s motion."

Who Is Joycelyn Savage?

Feb 22, 2019; Chicago, Il, USA; A handout booking photo provided by the Chicago Police Department of R&B singer R. Kelly. Mandatory Credit: Handout Photo/Chicago Police Department via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Furthermore, the attorney alleges that the office's participation would break Justice Department policy and public trust, and they instead seek prosecutors from another district or Washington, D.C.'s Department of Justice. The motion also references previous R. Kelly trial participants like Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Julian and Judge April Perry for possible conflicts of interest.

Other R. Kelly allegations are seeing staunch denials, such as his fiancée Jocelyn Savage shutting down "sex slave" rumors. Elsewhere, his legal team continues to accuse the Bureau of Prisons and prosecutors of a sprawling sabotage including an alleged murder attempt, overmedication, stolen correspondence, and more.