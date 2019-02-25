r kelly case
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's Manager Sentenced To One Year In PrisonDonnell Russell received the sentence on Monday for his role in a shooting threat made at the premiere of "Surviving R. Kelly" docuseries.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicR. Kelly Cuts Ties With Legal Team And Hires Bill Cosby's AttorneyR.Kelly cut ties with his original Chicago legal team this past Wednesday and has enlisted Jennifer Bonjean's to help appeal his conviction. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicR. Kelly's Crisis Manager Now Says He Would Leave Daughter Alone With SingerIt looks like he's had a change of heart.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsR. Kelly's Girlfriend Azriel Clary Declares Her Love For The SingerShe also wants everyone to mind their business because she's a "grown ass woman."By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly's Former Hairstylist Details Alleged Sexual Abuse In New On-Air InterviewHer name has remained anonymous in court documents until now.By Erika Marie
- MusicJoycelyn Savage's Family Reportedly Turns Over Digital Evidence In R. Kelly CaseThey allegedly gave investigators text messages, emails, and social media conversations.By Erika Marie
- MusicKeyshia Cole Says Parents Of R. Kelly's Alleged Victims Should Take ResponsibilityThe singer debated with fans on social media.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Reportedly Gives "Zero F****s" What The Public Thinks Of HimGayle King also revealed her thoughts during the interview.By Erika Marie
- MusicNYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Is Catching Heat For Flapping Arms To "I Believe I Can Fly"His spokesperson said he "can't be expected to recognize every R. Kelly track."By Erika Marie
- MusicR Kelly's Friend Who Bailed Him Out Of Jail Receives Business Bomb ThreatsPolice responded to the scene but couldn't find any explosives.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Saga: Girlfriend's Parents Traveling To Chicago To Rescue Their DaughterJoycelyn Savage's parents are hoping to finally get in contact with their daughter.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly's World Tour Hasn't Been Canceled Yet As Promoters Wait On Court CasePromoters in Germany sent out an email to ticket holders letting them know the show is still on for now.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Accuser Pens Op-Ed About Testifying In 2008 CaseVanAllen recently shared her story on the Lifetime series "Surviving R. Kelly."By Erika Marie