The downfall of R. Kelly and those around him continues. His former manager, Donnell Russell is now in some legal trouble himself.

On Monday (December 19), he was sentenced to one year in prison for calling in a shooting threat four years ago.

R. Kelly’s ex manager Donell Russell sentenced to 1 year in prison for calling in a shooting threat that halted a screening of the damning documentary ‘Surviving R. Kelly.’



Russell has already been sentenced to 20 months for attempts to suppress survivors claims of sexual abuse. pic.twitter.com/zMt5DKpEjw — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) December 20, 2022

The threat occurred in 2018, when the “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries was set to premiere at a movie theatre in Manhattan. Prosecutors say he is the one responsible for phoning in the warning. He claimed that someone in the theatre had a gun on them and planned to open fire. As a result, the audience was subsequently evacuated.

The incriminating series outlines Kelly’s sexual abuse of women and underage girls.

Other Charges Against the Former Manager

Furthermore, the disgraced singer’s ex-manager also faces more time for his role in attempting to squash sexual abuse accusations against Kelly. In July, Russell was convicted of threatening physical harm through interstate communication. He was additionally acquitted on conspiracy charges.

A federal judge later sentenced Russell to 20 months in prison. The manager plead guilty to stalking one of the singer’s accusers. He is responsible for sending threatening messages to her, as well as posting explicit photos of her on the internet.

Authorities are expecting Russell to turn himself in next year in order to serve his time for both cases simultaneously.

Just a couple of weeks ago, a mysterious R. Kelly album frighteningly called I Admit It appeared on streaming platforms. Of course, the project immediately went viral as social media users began questioning what was going on. A rep from Sony later confirmed that it was a fake album and was released without their knowledge.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer is currently in prison. He’s finally set to serve 30 years for his various heinous crimes, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates surrounding the case and all other pop culture news.

[via]