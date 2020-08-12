Donnell Russell
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's Manager Sentenced To One Year In PrisonDonnell Russell received the sentence on Monday for his role in a shooting threat made at the premiere of "Surviving R. Kelly" docuseries.By Isaac Fontes
- CrimeR. Kelly's Manager Looking For Plea Deal In Stalking ChargesDonnell Russell was also charged for a fake movie theater shooting threat.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeR. Kelly's Manager Charged For Threatening To Shoot Up Movie TheaterR. Kelly's manager, Donnell Russell, has been charged for calling in a shooting threat at a movie theater showing "Surviving R. Kelly."By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Associates Have Been Charged With Threatening AccusersThree associates of R. Kelly have been charged with bribing and even threatening accusers who fell victim to the disgraced R&B singer's sexual crimes over the past few decades.By Keenan Higgins