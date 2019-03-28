Ex-Manager
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's Manager Sentenced To One Year In PrisonDonnell Russell received the sentence on Monday for his role in a shooting threat made at the premiere of "Surviving R. Kelly" docuseries.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureWendy Williams' Former Attorney Says She Was "Left To Die" By Ex-Manager & Financial AdvisorWendy's 22-year-old sun has been accused of running up her credit card bill.By Hayley Hynes
- GramTekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Sends A Message From PrisonKifano "Shotti" Jordan shares a new photo from behind bars with a message.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsSabrina Parr Accuses Lamar Odom's "Crazy" Ex-Manager Of Hacking His InstagramHis ex-manager has apparently been trying to tear him away from Parr for some time now. By Noah C
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti: New Video In ShacklesKifano "Shotti" Jordan is facing life in prison.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti: First Photo In PrisonShotti appears to be in good spirits after being sentenced.By Alex Zidel
- GossipCardi B's Deposition Video & Texts With Offset Will Stay Sealed, Judge RulesCardi B's efforts to keep her deposition video and text messages with Offset private prove successful.By Aron A.
- GossipCardi B's Ex-Manager Laughs At Her Request To Have Deposition Kept PrivateShaft is asking a judge to deny the request. By Chantilly Post
- MusicChris Brown Settles With Ex-Manager In Assault & False Imprisonment Case: ReportChris Brown gets a case settled ahead of "Indigo" release.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Now Suing Ex-Manager Shaft For $30 Million: ReportCardi B is now demanding $30 million in damages from her former manager Shaft.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMariah Carey Responds To The Relentless "I Don't Like Her" BanterThe backlash coming from Mariah Carey's legal woes has her "day one" fans on high alert.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Calls Him An "Ungrateful Rat B*stard"Kifano "Shotti" Jordan dissed 6ix9ine on the phone with his former DJ Pvnch.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Former Manager Shotti Pleads GuiltyKifano "Shotti" Jordan has pleaded guilty to two federal weapons counts.By Alex Zidel