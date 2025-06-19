R Kelly's Alleged Victim Has No Sympathy For His Murder Plot Claims

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 25: R&amp;B singer R. Kelly leaves the Cook County jail after posting $100 thousand bond on February 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly was being held after turning himself in to face ten counts of aggravated sexual abuse. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
R Kelly previously alleged that prison staff were trying to kill him after he suffered an overdose while behind bars.

One of R Kelly's alleged victims, Lisa VanAllen, says she isn't buying the singer's claim that someone from the federal Bureau of Prisons is "seeking to kill" him after his recent overdose. VanAllen previously testified in Kelly's 2002 federal trial and 2008 child pornography trial.

"It's just a bunch of horsecrap. It's always something," she told TMZ of the claim. "I don't see why someone would want to cause him harm, other than other prisoners because they don't like pedophiles. The only people that are cool with pedophiles are other pedophiles. If there is anyone who wants to harm him, it's probably the other prisoners. I don't think anyone is out to get him. I don't feel like he's even that important."

Kelly's lawyer, Beau Brindley, addressed Allen's comments in a statement provided to TMZ. He said: "When I cross examined Lisa Van Allen. She lied to the jury, She was caught by me obviously lying more times than could be counted. She even lied about being underage when she met R. Kelly. The government had to admit she lied. Her lies were so significant that both Derrel McDavid and R. Kelly were found not guilty of the charges to which her testimony applied. She’s not a victim of anything."

Read More: R Kelly’s Team Readies “Bombshell” New Evidence Amid Alleged Prison Assassination Plot

R Kelly Overdose

Brindley previously alleged that Kelly was hospitalized after prison staff gave him "an amount of medicine that could have killed him," according to CBS News. "Mr. Kelly's life is in danger and the threat comes from Bureau of Prisons officers whose duty is to protect him," Brindley wrote in a court motion filed Monday. With the allegation, the attorney is requesting a judge move Kelly to home detention.

In a statement provided to CBS News, a representative for the Bureau of Prisons said: "For privacy, safety and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including medical and health-related issues." R Kelly was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in New York in 2021 and of child pornography in Chicago in 2021. He's serving 30-year and 20-year sentences for the convictions simultaneously.

Read More: R Kelly Allegedly Overdoses In Prison, Attorney Claims Prison Staff Is To Blame

