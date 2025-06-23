Joycelyn Savage has finally broken her silence on her relationship with the disgraced singer, R Kelly. Sharing a video on Sunday night, as caught by AllHipHop, she shut down her family's accusations about Kelly allegedly holding her against her will. She also revealed that the two are planning to have a family together. The video comes after Savage's family spoke out against Kelly's attempt at getting a pardon as he remains behind bars on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking as well as child pornography.

“I am not a victim,” Savage said in her video. "I’ve been with Robert for 10 years. He has been incarcerated for six years, and I have seen him every weekend for the past six years.” From there, she detailed how she proposed to Kelly. “He said yes,” she later added. “We are planning on getting married and having a family, and I am very excited about that.”

Further in the video, Savage directly responds to her parents' recent comments on the relationship. “Please do not believe the lies that my mother and father are coming out here saying about me and Robert,” she continued. “I am not held against my will, I am not a sex slave. I am not brainwashed or any of those crazy lies that were told on me.”

She concluded: “I just want Robert to get the righteous justice that he deserves. Because he deserves to be free. Enough is enough. I’m tired, and he’s tired as well.”

R Kelly Overdose

R Kelly's latest attempt at getting out of prison comes after his attorney, Beau Brindley, alleged that the singer was hospitalized when prison staff gave him "an amount of medicine that could have killed him," according to CBS News. In a motion requesting Kelly move to home detention, Brindley wrote: "Mr. Kelly's life is in danger and the threat comes from Bureau of Prisons officers whose duty is to protect him."