R Kelly's attorney, Beau Brindley, has fired back at the parents of Joycelyn Savage for claiming that her new video defending the disgraced singer is AI-generated. Speaking with TMZ, Brindley shut down the idea, remarking that the parents are grasping at straws and he personally spoke to Savage before she recorded the clip. He also revealed that she's living at an apartment close to the prison where Kelly is serving his sentence so she can frequently visit.

In Joycelyn's video, she says that she has been in a consensual relationship with R Kelly for a decade. Additionally, she's been continuing to support him behind bars. “I am not a victim,” she says. "I’ve been with Robert for 10 years. He has been incarcerated for six years, and I have seen him every weekend for the past six years.”

She also shuts down her parents concern. “Please do not believe the lies that my mother and father are coming out here saying about me and Robert,” she continues. “I am not held against my will, I am not a sex slave. I am not brainwashed or any of those crazy lies that were told on me.”

R Kelly & Joycelyn Savage

In the parents' response, they suggest that they're okay with Joycelyn choosing not to include them in her life, but just want to make sure she's safe. They note that they haven't seen her in person in six years.

After reiterating how long it's been, Joycelyn's mom begins by getting straight to the AI accusations. "The video did bring some concerns because it appears that the video was AI-generated," she explains. She goes on to list several alleged inconsistencies with the video. "It confirms why we've been fighting so hard just to make sure she's okay. Basically, that's all we want to know," she adds.