R Kelly is currently serving a 31-year prison sentence for charges related to the sexual exploitation of women and children. He was convicted in two separate trials in 2021 and 2022, but his team is not backing down. According to AllHipHop, they're preparing to file new evidence this week in an attempt to overturn his conviction.

“Unfortunately for government counsel, there will be no jurisdictional refuge from that motion and the truth it will uncover. From that, try as they might, there will be no technical argument behind which government counsel can hide,” Kelly's attorney Beau B. Brindley said.

News of the upcoming motion comes just a few days after the disgraced artist's team filed an emergency motion. In it, they demanded his immediate release from prison. In it, they outlined an alleged murder-for-hire plot involving authorities and one of his fellow inmates.

R Kelly Overdose

R Kelly performs as part of the Super Jam during the 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 15, 2013 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

They allege that terminally ill Aryan Brotherhood gang leader Mikeal Glenn Stine told Kelly that authorities offered to free him if he murdered the Chicago-born performer. Allegedly, Stine is willing to take a polygraph test and testify if necessary. Kelly's team also alleges that Stine's alleged confession came at a cost. A different member of the Aryan Brotherhood has now allegedly been ordered to kill both him and Kelly.

News of the new motion also comes shortly after it was reported that the singer allegedly overdosed in prison last week. Allegedly, he'd been placed in solitary confinement earlier this month and given an increased dose of medication two days later. He allegedly began feeling sick and was eventually hospitalized.

“That means that, within two days of the filing of his motion, Bureau of Prisons officials administered an amount of medication that significantly exceeded a safe dose and caused Mr. Kelly to overdose, putting his life in jeopardy,” Beau B. Brindley alleged. “They gave him an amount of medicine that could have killed him.”