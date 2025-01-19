Che Prepares For New Album With “Pose For The Pic”

2024 was a big year for Che. The Atlanta artist unleashed his eagerly anticipated sophomore album Sayso Says in September, earning praise for maximalist production and melodic vocals. The release also followed fan-favorite singles like “Miley Cyrus” and “Pizza Time,” which arrived earlier in the year. Now, it looks like the teenage rapper is gearing up to deliver yet another new project. For now, it remains unclear exactly when fans can expect to hear it, or what the official title is. Che gave fans a taste of what’s to come last week with his new single, however, “Pose For The Pic.”

The legion-produced track sees Che pull back a bit from his signature dizzying, genre-pushing sound, providing a solid preview of what his upcoming album might entail. It features bittersweet lyrics about not needing anyone, paying no mind to what other people think, and more. Based on his YouTube comments section, listeners are enjoying his latest release, and are looking forward to what’s ahead.

“Che evolution is so complex like how do you go from reside to pose for the pic within 2 years,” one fan writes. “Tysm twin for this glorious single. After some time, I think I’m ready for the album… so drop it now.. Please,” another says. “Pose For The Pic” also arrived alongside a trippy accompanying music video, which for now, appears to be exclusive to X. In it, the performer is seen posing alongside a lime green BMW, doing some shopping at a mall, and more.

Quotable Lyrics: