atlanta rap
- SongsVayda Returns With Short Dance Banger "Skyy"Vayda continues to impress.ByAlexander Cole
- Original ContentATL Jacob Details His First Song With Future, Dream Collabs, And "WAIT FOR YOU" In "On The Come Up"ATL Jacob spoke with HotNewHipHop about his influences, dream collaborations, and his favorite song on the latest episode of "On The Come Up."ByAlexander Cole4.8K Views
- NewsAtlanta All-Girl Rap Trio Vanity Rose Shares New EP, "Pretty Girls Get Lonely"Hazel, Hennessy, and Honey will be joining Coi Leray on her "Trendsetter" tour this summer.ByHayley Hynes4.5K Views
- MoviesLil Yachty Making Action Movie About Atlanta Hip-Hop & UnoLil Yachty is reportedly developing a film about the Uno card game and Atlanta's hip-hop scene.ByAlex Zidel1252 Views
- Original ContentMulatto Says It's "No Cap" On Gucci Mane Wanting To Sign Her But He Was Too LateFrom "The Rap Game" to becoming the first solo female rap act from Atlanta to go Gold, Big Latto is out here manifesting her childhood dreams. Up next, she has her sights set on a collaboration with Nicki Minaj. ByAron A.174.6K Views
- Music VideosLil Keed Rocks Out In His Video For "Here"Atlanta rapper Lil Keed gets a glam rock makeover for the music video to his latest single "Here" off his new album "Trapped on Cleveland 3."ByKeenan Higgins3.9K Views
- Music VideosShyne Grady Addresses Former Friend YFN Lucci On Heartfelt "Letter 2 Lucci"Shyne Grady delivers a few poignant words to YFN Lucci.ByRose Lilah3.4K Views
- MusicVince Staples Sparks Debate By Claiming Atlanta Has The Best RappersVince Staples, who hails from California, claims Atlanta has the best rappers ever.ByAlex Zidel4.0K Views
- PoliticsOffset Reveals He Just Voted For The Very First TimeOffset sends a message to voters everywhere.
ByRose Lilah1.8K Views
- NewsDeante Hitchcock Weaves A Tale On "I Remember"Deante Hitchcock kicks off his debut album with the powerful and well-written introductory track "I Remember." ByMitch Findlay2.0K Views