Vayda Returns With Short Dance Banger "Skyy"

Vayda is an Atlanta artist who is proving to be a rising star in the industry. Overall, she has delivered some dope tracks that have showcased her talent, and her propensity for choosing unique beats. Sped-up, ethereal dance tracks seem to be her bread and butter. However, she is constantly blending genres which leads to soundscapes that are very clearly inspired by underground movements within and around her hometown. She also has a nonchalant flow that is steeped in character. This is on full display with her latest song "Skyy," which can be heard down below.
Clocking in at just 68 seconds, this is a song that makes its point exceptionally fast. However, Vayda makes perfect use of her limited time. Throughout this song, we get some eclectic production and fast flows that showcase Vayda's versatility. It is one of those songs that is going to make you want to dance, regardless of your music tastes. The underground music scene is having an impressive 2024, and Vayda certainly fits perfectly within that narrative. As 2024 marches forward, we hope to hear more from Vayda as she continues to push the envelope with her art.
Vayda Is On An Impressive Run
