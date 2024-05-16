Rising Jersey Artist GROOVY Sets The Tone For Debut EP With "KNO ME"

Budding New Jersey artist GROOVY brings a sultry, upbeat bop to the table with the release of "KNO ME" from his upcoming EP.

With the rise of Jersey Club in the past two years, we’re witnessing a broad number of artists out of the scene who are putting its infectious sound at the forefront. GROOVY, for example, has been making some significant waves recently, especially after the success of “jersey luv.” His smooth vocal prowess feel seductive, perfectly contrasting the electrifying uptempo grooves of the regional sound. However, after garnering significant attention online with singles like “jersey luv,” he’s ramping up for the release of his forthcoming EP.

Ahead of the project’s release, GROOVY unveiled his latest offering, “KNO ME, a stellar single that indicates the good things to come on his upcoming project, Crying In The Club. The singer’s rich baritone voice is the biggest seller on this song, layering these sensual vocal melodies on top of the production, courtesy of close collaborator Alejandro, allowing both to fuse in complete synchronization. However, at its core, the song surrounds the complex emotions of heartbreak, specifically coming to grips with the fact that the entire relationship was built off of lies. But GROOVY’s ability to mesh the sultry efforts of R&B with this uptempo production drives home his emotional delivery.

The Anticipation Builds For GROOVY's Crying In The Club

The upcoming release from GROOVY, Crying In The Club, already seems to have quite the grip in the coming months. “KNO ME” has all the makings of becoming a staple in the nightclub and we suspect that the rest of the project will carry similar energy in the near future. More importantly, “KNO ME” sets the tone for what GROOVY’s introduction to the masses. As a frontrunner of the regional sound, he’s on pace to taking Jersey’s sound to the world.

Crying In The Club is due out on May 24th and contains features from Kanii, Vayda, R2R Moe, and B Jack$ who appears on the previously released single, “jersey luv. We are ecstatic to hear what he has in store on Crying In The Club. Check out his new single above and the tracklist below. Is he the next up? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

  1. showmeluv
  2. jersey luv (ft. B Jack$)
  3. mariah (ft. Kanii)
  4. INTERLUDE
  5. KNO ME
  6. Sumn (ft. Vayda)
  7. INTERLUDE 2
  8. lace luv (ft. R2R Moe)
  9. snowdai
  10. wanna know

Quotable Lyrics
She knew it would hurt
Thе only way she knows how
I wanna her figure out
If she letting me down
I'ma keep her around

