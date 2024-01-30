Bryson Tiller Brings Jersey Club Bops "Guarantee" & "Work It Out" For Tiller Tuesdays

2024 is off to a great start musically speaking. After an up-and-down to slow 2023, it is looking like this is the year we fest once again. Throughout the month of January the mainstream, the tweeners, and the unheralded talents have all been bringing some incredible material. One of the names contributing heavily to this explosive month is Bryson Tiller. The Kentucky R&B singer is doing some exciting things over in the Soundcloud realm if you have not been paying attention. The way he is doing this is by his weekly drop schedule called Tiller Tuesdays.

This is a way for dedicated music fans to use more avenues to find new material. January 9 was the the day of inaugural single to kick this off. "Lost Intro" got fans buzzing on the platform as it has over 280,000 streams in just a couple of weeks. Tiller Tuesdays is a separate set from the SLUM TILLER volumes he has also been releasing. However, he did use one of his Tuesdays to get out the third installment in that series.

Listen To "Guarantee" & "Work It Out " By Bryson Tiller

For this week, Tiller is back adding on to "Lost Intro" and "Sex You Up" with two new additions. "Guarantee" and "Work It Out" offer his take on the Jersey club scene. The first one is a more bouncy vibe while the latter is more low-key. Both are great entries to Tiller Tuesdays and we cannot wait for more. In addition, Bryson has just announced a Europe tour to perform his Soundcloud exclusives.

What are your thoughts on these brand-new singles, "Guarantee" and "Work It Out," by Bryson Tiller? Is Tiller Tuesdays one of the best new trends in music this year? Are these two tracks the best songs released for this weekly drop schedule? Should this weekly upload become an album that drops on all DSPs?

